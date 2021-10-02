Tam Courts plays down ‘phenomenal’ praise from Dundee United owner Mark Ogren – insisting his Tannadice journey is just beginning

Tam Courts has shrugged off praise from Dundee United owner Mark Ogren – insisting his Tannadice journey has only just started.

Courts has made an outstanding start as United boss – with wins over Rangers, St Johnstone and Dundee followed up with a draw at Celtic Park.

And Ogren hailed the ‘phenomenal job’ Courts was doing during a Courier Sport exclusive interview earlier this week.

But while Courts has enjoyed welcoming Ogren to United’s St Andews’ training base in recent weeks, he’s fully focused on Saturday’s clash with Ross County.

“On one hand the praise is nice,” said Courts.

“People like validation if you are doing a decent enough job.

“The key thing for me is to remind myself, my staff and the players that I don’t think we have done that much yet.

“The attention has come because we have beaten Rangers at home and gone to Celtic Park and got a draw.

“But if we don’t follow that up with a good performance against Ross County at home then all that will be in vein.

“I am pleased with the progress we are making and the progress with the players.

“If the chairman is happy then it makes me happy as well.”

Tam Courts praises ‘energy’ of Dundee United owner Mark Ogren

Meanwhile, Courts insists he has welcomed the presence of Ogren at Tannadice in recent weeks.

“He (Mark Ogren) has a really good energy, both him and his son Scott. They are not overly intrusive.

“You feel their presence and they do command respect but they are also very easy-going guys.

“Whenever they come to the training ground to speak to the players it all feels very natural.

“It is always great to have them over.”

Tam Courts salutes on-form Ian Harkes

Meanwhile Courts has heaped the praise on cinch Scottish Premiership Player of the Month Ian Harkes.

Harkes has been in sparkling form for United with goals in the derby win over Dundee and the 1-1 draw at Celtic.

What a strike 🚀 Ian Harkes puts Dundee United in the lead! pic.twitter.com/5Wtafsa8xS — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) September 19, 2021

“He is a player, amongst all of them, that I was really excited to work with,” added Courts.

“I just felt there was quite a lot of capacity and scale-ability at his age and he is a great profile of player.

“The performances levels he is putting are all credit to him and there are still more to come.

“He is a very intelligent player, who is smart, well-liked and respected in the dressing room.

“In the past here, he has produced some big moments and it was all down to consistency.

“It is consistency of position, style of play and also the fact he knows he is trusted by us.

“He knows we see him as a key player and he has really responded to that and put those performance levels in.”