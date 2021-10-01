Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Jeando Fuchs wows Dundee United fans in rare French AND English bilingual interview as he salutes ‘amazing’ Tannadice atmosphere

By Ewan Smith
October 1 2021, 3.24pm Updated: October 1 2021, 4.13pm
Jeando Fuchs has become a fans' favourite at Dundee United

Jeando Fuchs has wowed Dundee United fans with a rare interview – showing off his newfound bilingual French and English skills.

The Cameroon star has become a fans’ favourite with his all-action displays in the heart of the United midfield.

He has forged a strong midfield partnership with Dylan Levitt and Ian Harkes in recent weeks as United have moved into fifth place.

Fuchs spoke very little English when he arrived at Tannadice on a two-year deal last October from Spanish side Alaves.

But he showed off impressive linguistic talents in a charismatic chat with Dundee United TV.

Smiling and joking, Fuchs delivered a rallying call in both languages when asked if he had a message for his French fans.

“I hope you continue to watch us and come to the stadium because the atmosphere is superb,” said Yaounde-born Fuchs in his native tongue.

He then turned on the charm by switching languages.

“I can say it in English if you want?” asked Fuchs.

“I hope everyone comes to the stadium and keeps supporting the team because the atmosphere in the stadium is very amazing. See you soon!”

Fuchs admits he took time to adapt to United’s training regime but has wasted no time in impressing on the pitch.

He was a star performer in the recent derby win, with an incredible passing completion rate of 88.9%.

Jeando Fuchs had an oustanding Dundee derby

He followed that up on Sunday with another stunning display at Celtic Park.

That has led to calls from United fans for the club to pin their star man down on a new deal.

But with reported interest from clubs in England – including Blackpool – United face a battle to keep the 23-year-old.

“It’s been really fantastic,” added Fuchs. “When I came here last year it was difficult for me.

“I left Alaves and when I was at Alaves I didn’t play. I didn’t train either so when I came here it was really hard.

“In training we run a lot. It’s different football.

“Last year was a little bit hard but I’m enjoying things and hope we can go forward.

“I’m very happy because when you are a footballer you want to play in the big games and win these games.

“So when you play against Rangers you don’t just say: ‘Oh it’s Rangers, be careful.’ You play free and we won.”

Jeando Fuchs and Dylan Levitt: The Opta stats that prove pair power Dundee United engine room

More from The Courier