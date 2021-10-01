Jeando Fuchs has wowed Dundee United fans with a rare interview – showing off his newfound bilingual French and English skills.

The Cameroon star has become a fans’ favourite with his all-action displays in the heart of the United midfield.

He has forged a strong midfield partnership with Dylan Levitt and Ian Harkes in recent weeks as United have moved into fifth place.

Fuchs spoke very little English when he arrived at Tannadice on a two-year deal last October from Spanish side Alaves.

But he showed off impressive linguistic talents in a charismatic chat with Dundee United TV.

Smiling and joking, Fuchs delivered a rallying call in both languages when asked if he had a message for his French fans.

"J'espère que tout le monde continuera à venir dans le stade et à soutenir l'équipe car l'ambiance dans le stade est superbe!"

“I hope you continue to watch us and come to the stadium because the atmosphere is superb,” said Yaounde-born Fuchs in his native tongue.

He then turned on the charm by switching languages.

“I can say it in English if you want?” asked Fuchs.

“I hope everyone comes to the stadium and keeps supporting the team because the atmosphere in the stadium is very amazing. See you soon!”

Fuchs admits he took time to adapt to United’s training regime but has wasted no time in impressing on the pitch.

He was a star performer in the recent derby win, with an incredible passing completion rate of 88.9%.

He followed that up on Sunday with another stunning display at Celtic Park.

That has led to calls from United fans for the club to pin their star man down on a new deal.

But with reported interest from clubs in England – including Blackpool – United face a battle to keep the 23-year-old.

The goal starts fae a Jeando Fuchs diving heeder. He needs appreciated massively for all he does n' did today.

“It’s been really fantastic,” added Fuchs. “When I came here last year it was difficult for me.

“I left Alaves and when I was at Alaves I didn’t play. I didn’t train either so when I came here it was really hard.

“In training we run a lot. It’s different football.

Jeando Fuchs has arrived at Tannadice! We are delighted to announce midfielder Jeando Fuchs as the Club's fifth summer signing. Welcome to Tannadice Jeando

“Last year was a little bit hard but I’m enjoying things and hope we can go forward.

“I’m very happy because when you are a footballer you want to play in the big games and win these games.

“So when you play against Rangers you don’t just say: ‘Oh it’s Rangers, be careful.’ You play free and we won.”