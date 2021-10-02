Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United owner Mark Ogren calls for Scottish football alcohol ban to be lifted

By Ewan Smith
October 2 2021, 10.21am Updated: October 2 2021, 3.15pm
Mark Ogren has outlined his vision for increasing revenue in Scottish football

Dundee United owner Mark Ogren has joined calls for a review on Scottish football’s alcohol ban as the financial impact of Covid-19 begins to take grip.

United are part of five-team consortium that have called for a ‘strategic and holistic’ financial review of the SPFL.

Ogren has teamed up with fellow American owners Tim Keyes at Dundee, Ron Gordon of Hibernian and Atlanta-based Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack and Hearts.

Financial giants Deloitte have been commissioned by the clubs to try to grow overall income for the league.

And the study is likely to look into the removal of the alcohol ban which has been in place since 1981.

Mark Ogren
Mark Ogren believes Scottish football should consider lifting the alcohol ban

Gordon has already made calls for clubs to be permitted to sell alcohol.

And now Ogren has echoed the Hibs owner’s thoughts.

“I would like to see alcohol served at matches,” he told the Daily Record.

“I know people will be reading this and saying ‘Does Mr Ogren not understand why we can’t have alcohol at these matches?’

“That happened 40 years ago. People have to take responsibility for themselves. Give us a chance to show we can do it better.

The sight of football fans being back at Scottish football is delighting Ogren

“I truly believe we can and yes, there might be some isolated incidents but we will deal with them.

“If clubs can’t control their grounds on game day then something should happen, but we should give everybody another chance.

“I think everybody could have a bit more fun and it would also allow clubs to be a bit more financially viable. Everybody would get more out of it.”

Mark Ogren: We aren’t looking for a bigger piece of pie

Mark Ogren is looking to the future after almost three years in charge of Dundee United

Meanwhile, Ogren insists the clubs will not be calling for a bigger percentage of the revenue generated by Scottish football.

Deloitte’s findings are unlikely to be published for at least six months.

And Ogren added: “I don’t think anyone who is involved or will be talked to in this review will say they want a bigger piece of the pie.

“That is not the intention. What we want to do is grow the pie.

“When we analysed things it wasn’t just for Dundee United but for the whole of Scottish football.”

