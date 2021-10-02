Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee United launch probe into alleged racist slur towards Jeando Fuchs in Ross County win

By Ewan Smith
October 2 2021, 6.22pm Updated: October 3 2021, 1.24am
Jeando Fuchs played on despite claims of a racist slur in the win over Ross County

Dundee United are investigating claims of racial abuse directed towards Jeando Fuchs during Saturday afternoon’s win over Ross County.

A visibly upset Fuchs complained to the home bench as his United team-mates celebrated Ilmari Niskanen’s first-half opener.

United are remaining tight-lipped on the allegations but are believed to be launching a probe into the incident.

“The club are looking into an accusation and if there is anything on that you will be the first to know,” said United assistant manager Liam Fox.

“Myself and the manager had a conversation with Jeando. That conversation will remain private until there is an investigation.”

Jeando Fuchs was outstanding for Dundee United in the Ross County win

Play was stopped briefly after the goal and several United players consoled Cameroon star Fuchs.

The talented midfielder played on and turned in an outstanding display.

Fox added: “That tells you more about the group of players, how tight they are and how they want to look out for each other.

Dundee United assistant boss Liam Fox praised Jeando Fuchs after the Ross County win

“As a club, we are really proud of how tight-knit the group is.

“Jeando’s performance for the game was absolutely outstanding. I’d rather speak about that than anything else at the moment.”

