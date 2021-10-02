Dundee United launch probe into alleged racist slur towards Jeando Fuchs in Ross County win

Dundee United are investigating claims of racial abuse directed towards Jeando Fuchs during Saturday afternoon’s win over Ross County.

A visibly upset Fuchs complained to the home bench as his United team-mates celebrated Ilmari Niskanen’s first-half opener.

United are remaining tight-lipped on the allegations but are believed to be launching a probe into the incident.

“The club are looking into an accusation and if there is anything on that you will be the first to know,” said United assistant manager Liam Fox.

“Myself and the manager had a conversation with Jeando. That conversation will remain private until there is an investigation.”

Play was stopped briefly after the goal and several United players consoled Cameroon star Fuchs.

The talented midfielder played on and turned in an outstanding display.

Fox added: “That tells you more about the group of players, how tight they are and how they want to look out for each other.

“As a club, we are really proud of how tight-knit the group is.

“Jeando’s performance for the game was absolutely outstanding. I’d rather speak about that than anything else at the moment.”