EXCLUSIVE: Tony Asghar on Dundee United’s ‘laser-focused’ signing policy and the impact of Tam Courts

By Ewan Smith
October 5 2021, 5.05pm Updated: October 5 2021, 5.30pm
Tony Asghar believes Dundee United are beginning to reap the rewards of their “laser-focused” signing policy.

His five summer signings are making an impact and Tam Courts is impressing as head coach.

Trevor Carson, Dylan Levitt and Ilmari Niskanen have added their names to the Tannadice international honours board.

Charlie Mulgrew has been the bedrock of a Dundee United defence that has conceded just five goals.

And while Marc McNulty is currently injured, he has a promising track record.

United are now closing in on former Coventry City star Maxime Biamou and Asghar is deservedly proud of the club’s recruitment record.

“We are not going to overspend and look at journeymen players,” said Asghar.

“They will be specifically targeted.

Tony Asghar: Dundee United seeking ‘hungry’ players

“Our recruitment has started to become laser-focused and we are looking at players who are at a good level.

“Those players are hungry and are in a good trajectory in their career and we’re getting them at a good time.

“That’s the case even with the likes of signing Charlie Mulgrew.

“At 35, he’s hungry to do well and brings a good leadership to the squad.

“We have players who have been at the club for a number of years who understand what the club is all about. We also have talented young players.

“Getting that mix is key, rather than looking at players individually.

“We are now working on our style of play and can recruit based on that style of play.

“We are delighted with the international call-ups to the likes of Dylan Levitt, Ilmari Niskanen and Trevor Carson and our young players.

“There were three in the Scotland under-19s, we had Flo Hoti in Kosovo and four in the under-17s Scotland squad.

“We’ll keep working hard to make sure we get more in there.”

‘Recruitment never stops’ as Dundee United close in on Biamou

Biamou, 30, played around 100 games for Coventry in a four-year spell with the English side – including 36 appearances in the Championship last term.

The free agent is likely to become United’s latest signing as they bolster their attacking options following the injury to McNulty.

“Recruitment never stops,” added Asghar.

“We are still in recruitment phase even though the transfer window has closed.

“The owner has invested a lot of money and has been very supportive of the manager.

“Myself and Tam look at the type of players that will make the club better.

“Every transfer window with the exception of January – when things were tight with Covid – we have invested.

“The players have to fit into the culture, environment and the style of play.

“It’s crucial we get players who want to come and play for Dundee United and believe they are bettering their career here.”

Tony Asghar: Tam Courts has done exceptionally well at Dundee United

Tony Asghar was all smiles at the unveiling of Tam Courts as Dundee United head coach in June

Asghar is proud of the impact Courts has made since taking over from Micky Mellon.

Courts recently celebrated 100 days as United head coach. 

He has led the club into fifth place with wins over Rangers, St Johnstone, Dundee and Ross County and a draw with Celtic.

That is helping him to silence the doubters who questioned his top-level experience.

“I didn’t have any doubts about his appointment,” said Asghar.

“Fans, media and external people are always going to look at something that’s a bit different and question it.

“But when you see the overall plan we have for the football club then Tam Courts and his staff are integral to that.

“They are a group of people who understand what we are trying to do for the long term.

High performance

“In any organisation – especially high performance – you need to have that understanding. You all have to understand the aims and values.

“Tam has done exceptionally well. I understood he would do that. There was never any issues for me.

“He’s going to grow and grow and he is starting to get his side to play a good brand of football that people will enjoy.

Tony Asghar is delighted with the impact Tam Courts has made at Dundee United
“He’s young in terms of working in the Scottish Premiership but he’s not in terms of management.

“The players have bought into what he is doing. Tam understands the academy director’s role, the sporting director’s role and what the owner is doing.

“As a playing team, we want to be successful on the pitch.

“That ultimately will be where myself, Tam, the academy director and the owner are judged.

“We are on a long journey and the football club has to be sustainable and successful.”

