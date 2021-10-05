EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United agree deal with ex-Coventry City striker Maxime Biamou

Dundee United have agreed a deal to sign French striker Maxime Biamou.

Courier Sport understands the 30-year-old hit man has put pen to paper on a contract at Tannadice, initially until the end of the season.

The former Coventry City man bagged 26 goals in a four-year spell with the Sky Blues before becoming a free agent at the end of last season.

Despite offers from England (including Rotherham United, whom he turned down in the summer) and abroad, it is understood Biamou opted for United after being impressed with the Tangerines’ set-up.

At 6ft 1in, the striker will add size and physicality to a United front line weakened by the loss to injury of Marc McNulty.

Biamou began his career in non-league French football before moving to English side Sutton United in 2016.

His 13 goals in his maiden season with the then-National League side saw Coventry swoop in the summer of 2017.

A cruciate injury hampered his time with City, robbing him of the majority of his second season, but he bounced back before signing off with six goals in 36 appearances last term.