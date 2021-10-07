EXCLUSIVE: Maxime Biamou can be ‘main man’ at Dundee United as ex-Coventry City teammate gives lowdown on Tannadice arrival

An error occurred. Please try again.

Maxime Biamou will wreak havoc on Scottish Premiership defences if Dundee United make him feel like a superstar.

That’s the view of former Aberdeen ace Jack Grimmer, who played alongside the towering Frenchman for two years at Coventry City.

Biamou, 30, has penned a deal until the end of the campaign after leaving the Sky Blues during the close-season.

His arrival finally satisfies United’s need for a target man, while assuaging concerns about attacking depth following a hamstring injury to Marc McNulty — Biamou’s former Coventry strike-partner.

“Max is a great guy,” Grimmer told Courier Sport. “He’s a really positive presence in the dressing room and, if you fill him with confidence, you’ll get the best version of him.

“With the physical attributes Max has, if you get him flying then he’ll be very hard to stop.

“The sky’s the limit for him in Scotland.

“When you play to Max’s strengths, as I’m sure Dundee United will, then he’ll score goals and become a fans’ favourite.

“And even when he doesn’t score, he’ll help others around him.”

He added: “Dundee United are getting a much more complete player now. He is at the right stage of his career to make an impact and, having developed in England, he is looking for the platform to become the main man.”

Sky Blues hero

Grimmer’s assertion that Biamou can become a United ‘fans’ favourite’ comes from experience.

The former Scotland under-21 ace witnessed it happen at Coventry.

Biamou arrived from Sutton United in 2017 and swiftly won over supporters with his infectious attitude and endeavour.

He would go onto score 26 goals in four seasons, claiming two promotions.

Perhaps more impressively, Grimmer is adamant Biamou helped to improve relations between the club and its fanbase following a period of contentious ownership and stadium wrangles.

“It was an interesting time at Coventry,” continued Grimmer, now shining with Wycombe Wanderers.

“We were trying to bridge that gap between the club and fans after a few years of the owners being the way they were.



“Max was a big part of that.

“He built a relationship with the supporters and they reciprocated that, which was exactly what the club needed.

“You can see what he meant to the Coventry fans all over social media. Dundee United fans have every reason to be excited.”

M&M

Although United boss Thomas Courts was actively scouring the free agent market, the capture of Biamou was made essential due to McNulty’s absence.

In the fulness of time, however, their rapport in attack could be rekindled.

The pair were a deadly duo in League Two in 2016/17, scoring a combined 37 goals as the Sky Blues won promotion.

“I’m sure Sparky will be well chuffed to see his big strike-partner there,” laughed Grimmer. “We relied heavily on Sparky for the goals during that season and, in turn, Max complimented him brilliantly.

“There’s no reason to think that won’t be the case again. It’s an exciting prospect for United fans.”