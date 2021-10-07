Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Harry Souttar: Aston Villa and Everton linked with big money bid for former Dundee United youngster

By Eric Nicolson
October 7 2021, 1.30pm Updated: October 7 2021, 2.02pm
Harry Souttar as a young Dundee United player.

Former Dundee United youngster Harry Souttar has been linked with a big money January move to either Everton or Aston Villa.

Football Insider have reported that the English Premier League giants are tracking the Stoke City centre-back, who moved from Tannadice to the Midlands as a 17-year-old in 2016 for just £200,000.

Since then Souttar, the younger brother of John, has established himself as a Stoke regular.

He is also an Australian international.

It would take a big transfer fee to persuade promotion-chasing Stoke to sell as the 22-year-old has been scoring goals (six in five matches) as well as keeping them out for Michael O’Neill’s side.

He is also under contract until 2025.

Souttar was a United academy player who made four first team appearances, scoring once.

EXCLUSIVE: Maxime Biamou can be ‘main man’ at Dundee United as ex-Coventry City teammate gives the lowdown on Tannadice arrival

