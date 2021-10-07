Harry Souttar: Aston Villa and Everton linked with big money bid for former Dundee United youngster

Former Dundee United youngster Harry Souttar has been linked with a big money January move to either Everton or Aston Villa.
Football Insider have reported that the English Premier League giants are tracking the Stoke City centre-back, who moved from Tannadice to the Midlands as a 17-year-old in 2016 for just £200,000.
Since then Souttar, the younger brother of John, has established himself as a Stoke regular.
He is also an Australian international.
Special moment to captain this club and also grab a goal. Congratulations @adamporter27 on your debut 👍🏼⚽️ https://t.co/MT50EqP9td
— Harry Souttar (@harryjsouttar) August 10, 2021
It would take a big transfer fee to persuade promotion-chasing Stoke to sell as the 22-year-old has been scoring goals (six in five matches) as well as keeping them out for Michael O’Neill’s side.
He is also under contract until 2025.
Souttar was a United academy player who made four first team appearances, scoring once.
