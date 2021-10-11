Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Who is Cameron Ferguson? Big Dunc’s son profiled as teen shines alongside Dundee United kids for Scotland

By Sean Hamilton
October 11 2021, 4.16pm Updated: October 11 2021, 4.17pm
Cameron Ferguson was watched in action for Scotland U/19s by dad Duncan, who came through the ranks at Dundee United.

His famous father earned his “Big Dunc” moniker as a kid at Dundee United.

Now Cameron Ferguson is starting to make his own name while starring WITH two of the Tangerines’ hottest prospects.

Duncan Ferguson’s son was part of a Scotland U/19 side that took on Fleetwood Town’s U/21s on Saturday in a warm-up clash ahead of the young Scots’ European Championship qualifiers.

The Newcastle United kid started for Billy Stark’s team, with Tannadice hopefuls Kerr Smith and Chris Mochrie alongside him.

The Scotland U/19 starting XI against Fleetwood Town U/21s, featuring Cameron Ferguson (number 9) and Dundee United pair Kerr Smith (number 5) and Chris Mochrie (number 7). Photo by Sam Fielding / SLF Studios

“Wee Dunc” proved he’s a chip off the old block by picking up a booking, which he seemed to enjoy.

But how has the teen striker got to where he is? How does he play the game? And can he follow in his old man’s sizeable footsteps?

Who is Cameron Ferguson?

Born in March 2003, during his dad’s second spell with Everton, Cameron Ferguson is currently on the books at another of his old man’s former clubs, Newcastle United.

Like his father, the 18-year-old is a striker – and the similarities don’t end there.

Tall, strong and left footed, the young Ferguson is an imposing presence up top and bagged a goal against Sunderland while on trial with the Magpies to seal his move to St James’ Park.

Cameron Ferguson wasn’t fazed by being being booked during Scotland’s clash with Fleetwood. Photo by Sam Fielding / SLF Studios

Before moving to Newcastle, Ferguson was on the books at Everton and Tranmere Rovers.

The teenager is currently a member of United’s U/23 squad, where academy manager Steve Harper has said of him: “Cameron is technically good and there’s still a lot to come from him physically, which we know will take time.”

A Scotland star in the making?

Despite being born in Liverpool, Ferguson has joined up with the young Scots.

Playing age group international football is not necessarily an indicator of future intentions – and England could yet come calling for the striker.

Duncan Ferguson famously picked up only seven Scotland caps after barring himself from selection in 1997.

Duncan Ferguson turned up to support his son Cameron against Fleetwood at the weekend. Photo by Sam Fielding / SLF Studios

The SFA’s decision to dish out a 12-game ban on top of his conviction for headbutting Raith Rovers’ Jock McStay played a big role in his decision.

But “Big Dunc” has expressed regret that he didn’t collect more caps and his decision to watch Cameron pull on a Scotland shirt at the weekend suggests he is a proud dad.

Cameron Ferguson in action for Scotland U/19s. Photo by Sam Fielding / SLF Studios

The Dundee United connection

Cameron’s dad famously came through the ranks at Dundee United.

And Fergie jnr. has now seen the value of a Tannadice education with his own eyes.

The striker shared a pitch with United kids Kerr Smith and Chris Mochrie against Fleetwood, with whom the young Scots drew 1-1.

Dundee United star Kerr Smith in Scotland U/19 action. Photo by Sam Fielding / SLF Studios

Aged just 16, Smith has become a first team fixture for United under new head coach Tam Courts, while Mochrie (18) has made eight appearances in Tangerine this season.

Smith has already attracted interested from Premier League suitors, with Southampton and Crystal Palace seeing bids rejected in the last window.

Should the defender make a move south, his youth makes him a candidate to face off against his new Scotland teammate, Ferguson, at U/23 level.

EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United set for MULTI-MILLION pound windfall if Harry Souttar is sold by Stoke City

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]