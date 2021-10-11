An error occurred. Please try again.

His famous father earned his “Big Dunc” moniker as a kid at Dundee United.

Now Cameron Ferguson is starting to make his own name while starring WITH two of the Tangerines’ hottest prospects.

Duncan Ferguson’s son was part of a Scotland U/19 side that took on Fleetwood Town’s U/21s on Saturday in a warm-up clash ahead of the young Scots’ European Championship qualifiers.

The Newcastle United kid started for Billy Stark’s team, with Tannadice hopefuls Kerr Smith and Chris Mochrie alongside him.

“Wee Dunc” proved he’s a chip off the old block by picking up a booking, which he seemed to enjoy.

But how has the teen striker got to where he is? How does he play the game? And can he follow in his old man’s sizeable footsteps?

Who is Cameron Ferguson?

Born in March 2003, during his dad’s second spell with Everton, Cameron Ferguson is currently on the books at another of his old man’s former clubs, Newcastle United.

Like his father, the 18-year-old is a striker – and the similarities don’t end there.

Tall, strong and left footed, the young Ferguson is an imposing presence up top and bagged a goal against Sunderland while on trial with the Magpies to seal his move to St James’ Park.

Before moving to Newcastle, Ferguson was on the books at Everton and Tranmere Rovers.

The teenager is currently a member of United’s U/23 squad, where academy manager Steve Harper has said of him: “Cameron is technically good and there’s still a lot to come from him physically, which we know will take time.”

A Scotland star in the making?

Despite being born in Liverpool, Ferguson has joined up with the young Scots.

Playing age group international football is not necessarily an indicator of future intentions – and England could yet come calling for the striker.

Duncan Ferguson famously picked up only seven Scotland caps after barring himself from selection in 1997.

The SFA’s decision to dish out a 12-game ban on top of his conviction for headbutting Raith Rovers’ Jock McStay played a big role in his decision.

But “Big Dunc” has expressed regret that he didn’t collect more caps and his decision to watch Cameron pull on a Scotland shirt at the weekend suggests he is a proud dad.

The Dundee United connection

Cameron’s dad famously came through the ranks at Dundee United.

And Fergie jnr. has now seen the value of a Tannadice education with his own eyes.

The striker shared a pitch with United kids Kerr Smith and Chris Mochrie against Fleetwood, with whom the young Scots drew 1-1.

Aged just 16, Smith has become a first team fixture for United under new head coach Tam Courts, while Mochrie (18) has made eight appearances in Tangerine this season.

Smith has already attracted interested from Premier League suitors, with Southampton and Crystal Palace seeing bids rejected in the last window.

Should the defender make a move south, his youth makes him a candidate to face off against his new Scotland teammate, Ferguson, at U/23 level.