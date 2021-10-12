Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee United reveal new crop of academy staff tasked with fine-tuning Tannadice talent factory

By Sean Hamilton
October 12 2021, 8.37pm Updated: October 12 2021, 11.13pm
Dundee United academy staff with (back row, fourth from left, left to right) sporting director Tony Asghar, chairman Mark Ogren, Baldragon Academy head teacher Hugh McAninch and Andy Goldie.

Dundee United’s previous academy staff ended up as first team top dogs.

Now the Tangerines have revealed the next generation of coaches tasked with fine-tuning the Tannadice talent factory.

Tam Courts was head of tactical performance at United’s academy until he was picked out for the top team hot seat.

The Tangerines’ youth-focused approach saw academy director Andy Goldie and sporting director Tony Asghar consider the benefits of a reshuffle following Courts’ move.

And they have now revealed their staffing structure.

Amongst a number of changes, former head of technical performance Andy Payne has been promoted to head of player development for the Tangerines, while Paul Cowie, previously U/11s and U/16s coach, is the club’s new head of academy coaching.

Tam Courts was a Dundee United academy staff member until his promotion to head coach.

Club legend Dave Bowman remains with the club as player transition coach, assisting with U/18s coaching and supporting loan players.

Meanwhile, Montrose star Andrew Steeves has been christened player development coach analyst, while Chris McKean, formerly of Liverpool, becomes head of talent ID and recruitment.

For academy chief Andy Goldie, the reshuffle, which includes a link-up with Baldragon Acedemy in the city, has come as an opportunity to ensure United, who have a number of academy graduates at first team level already, can meet their next player development objectives.

Goldie said: “The promotion of key academy staff to the first team during the summer provided us with a brilliant opportunity to evaluate our performance in relation to the academy performance plan.

“We pride ourselves on developing the individual and, as such, have created a staffing structure that provides our young players with even greater individually tailored support, service and opportunity.

Andrew Steeves stars for Montrose while working as a coach at the Dundee United academy

“We are almost three years into our academy performance plan and we continue to look at ways of evolving what we do for sustainable long-term success.

“The new additions and changes to our staffing structure will also be enhanced with a new coaching structure, including position-specific experts and lead age group specialists to be appointed later this month, which will undoubtedly elevate us towards our next objectives.

United sporting director Tony Asghar added: “Our academy has made fantastic strides under Andy Goldie’s stewardship since he was brought to the club.

“We now have an opportunity to align the football department from the first team right down to the youngest age of the academy.

Dundee United academy director Andy Goldie.

“This is an exciting time for our academy and at every club there are continual reviews of process and staff evolution. There is confidence both in the infrastructure Andy has put in place and the team who are doing the roles.

“I am proud of what we have achieved across the club and at academy level already and believe we will continue to develop and grow for the future.”

