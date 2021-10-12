Dundee United reveal new crop of academy staff tasked with fine-tuning Tannadice talent factory

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dundee United’s previous academy staff ended up as first team top dogs.

Now the Tangerines have revealed the next generation of coaches tasked with fine-tuning the Tannadice talent factory.

Tam Courts was head of tactical performance at United’s academy until he was picked out for the top team hot seat.

The Tangerines’ youth-focused approach saw academy director Andy Goldie and sporting director Tony Asghar consider the benefits of a reshuffle following Courts’ move.

And they have now revealed their staffing structure.

Amongst a number of changes, former head of technical performance Andy Payne has been promoted to head of player development for the Tangerines, while Paul Cowie, previously U/11s and U/16s coach, is the club’s new head of academy coaching.

Club legend Dave Bowman remains with the club as player transition coach, assisting with U/18s coaching and supporting loan players.

Meanwhile, Montrose star Andrew Steeves has been christened player development coach analyst, while Chris McKean, formerly of Liverpool, becomes head of talent ID and recruitment.

For academy chief Andy Goldie, the reshuffle, which includes a link-up with Baldragon Acedemy in the city, has come as an opportunity to ensure United, who have a number of academy graduates at first team level already, can meet their next player development objectives.

Goldie said: “The promotion of key academy staff to the first team during the summer provided us with a brilliant opportunity to evaluate our performance in relation to the academy performance plan.

“We pride ourselves on developing the individual and, as such, have created a staffing structure that provides our young players with even greater individually tailored support, service and opportunity.

“We are almost three years into our academy performance plan and we continue to look at ways of evolving what we do for sustainable long-term success.

“The new additions and changes to our staffing structure will also be enhanced with a new coaching structure, including position-specific experts and lead age group specialists to be appointed later this month, which will undoubtedly elevate us towards our next objectives.

United sporting director Tony Asghar added: “Our academy has made fantastic strides under Andy Goldie’s stewardship since he was brought to the club.

“We now have an opportunity to align the football department from the first team right down to the youngest age of the academy.

“This is an exciting time for our academy and at every club there are continual reviews of process and staff evolution. There is confidence both in the infrastructure Andy has put in place and the team who are doing the roles.

“I am proud of what we have achieved across the club and at academy level already and believe we will continue to develop and grow for the future.”