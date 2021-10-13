Dundee United: Where will Hibs clash be won and lost?

An error occurred. Please try again.

As domestic football returns, Dundee United have a score to settle and a lamentable recent record to assuage.

Thomas Courts takes his charges to face Hibernian at Easter Road on Saturday, a venue where United have not tasted victory since February 2014.

Indeed, the Tannadice outfit have only beaten Hibs once in their last 14 meetings and suffered a 3-1 home defeat in the Premier Sports Cup as recently as last month.

However, United arrive in the capital knowing a win would see them leapfrog the Hibees.

Courier Sport casts an eye over Jack Ross’ side to assess where the contest will be won and lost.

Paying the penalty

The Hibees have racked up a remarkable tally of six penalty kicks in their 14 competitive fixtures this season.

Four of those have come in the Premiership — only city rivals Hearts have received more.

Referees have also pointed to the spot in their Europa League fixture against Santa Coloma in July and the recent triumph over United.

On every occasion, Martin Boyle has coolly dispatched from 12 yards.

Half of their penalties — against Motherwell, St Mirren and St Johnstone — have come via handballs as the Hibees flooded bodies into the box.

Against United, Paul McGinn was felled following a super reverse pass from Joe Newell.

In short, the Tannadice outfit must watch their step — and their arms — when Hibs are about.

Globe-trotting danger-man

United will hope Boyle succumbs to a sense of fatigue following World Cup qualifiers against Oman in Doha and Japan in Saitama.

By the time he returns to Edinburgh this week, he will have completed 14,000 miles.

All's well that ends Well ☺️ Starring:

Kyle Magennis 🤩

Christian Doidge 💪

Martin Boyle 🎯 pic.twitter.com/ji8RuInJej — Hibernian Football Club (@HibernianFC) August 2, 2021

While he is assured a certain level of in-transit comfort by Football Australia, the sheer magnitude of the journey — allied with shifting timezones — would have an effect on any athlete.

Boyle has been at the forefront of everything positive about Hibs’ rise to third spot, notching 11 goals and terrorising defences with direct running.

Whether he is at his waspish, clinical best will have a massive bearing on the outcome.

The middle men

While the likes of Boyle and Kevin Nisbet are the flashy threats, smothering the midfield will be key to success.

In Newell, Hibs have a classy passer of the ball who is illustrating an increased willingness to push forward, as United found to their cost last month.

His set pieces are also a hugely potent weapon.

In Hibs’ last home match — a 1-0 win against St Johnstone — he made more key passes than any other player, with an overall accuracy of 91.9 per cent (Opta).

In Jake Doyle-Hayes — a summer transfer target for United — they have a player who can dictate the tempo of the game, while Kyle Magennis boasts four goals this term.

Throw in the option of Scott Allan, too.

A fascinating, game-defining battle with Jeando Fuchs, Ian Harkes and either Callum Butcher or Dylan Levitt awaits.

You can get at them, though?

Absolutely, particularly from wide areas.

The amount of goals Hibs have conceded in that manner this term is notable.

Kemar Roofe and Alfredo Morelos in their last match against Rangers; a last minute leveller by St Mirren’s Joe Shaughnessy; Paul McGowan for Dundee; Kevin van Veen and Bevis Mugabi for Motherwell — the list goes on.

GOAL | Motherwell 2-1 Hibernian We have a third goal in the opening 30 minutes here at Fir Park as Bevis Mugabi puts @MotherwellFC back in front! 📺Watch the game live on Sky Sports Football now pic.twitter.com/3uKdmXb6OQ — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) August 1, 2021

Hibs have some fine central defenders who attack deliveries with aggression, however their ability to stop crosses at source leaves plenty to be desired.

You can bet Courts, Ilmari Niskanen and Peter Pawlett have made note.

Replacing Ryan

While often a divisive defender, Ryan Porteous has been a pivotal part of Hibs’ success this season and the capital club will be weaker in both boxes without his presence.

Dismissed against Rangers, Porteous’ suspension means Jack Ross will either turn to Darren McGregor or Nathan Wood.

Rangers end 10 men Hibs unbeaten run in the Scottish Premiership with a 2-1 victory. After Kevin Nisbit put Hibs ahead Ryan Porteous saw red which was a defining moment in the game, but was it a red card? #TSF pic.twitter.com/qDGixiZDJ9 — Talk Scottish Football (@TSFpodcast1) October 3, 2021

The smart money would be on McGregor, a born leader and inspirational presence.

He also has a knack of performing well against United, scoring in a 2-0 win at Tannadice in January.

However, Wood — on loan from Middlesbrough — is a highly-rated England under-20 international and had the entire international break to further bed in.

If Jack Ross is to hand the 19-year-old a debut, this seems as good a time as any.