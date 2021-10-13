Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ex-Dundee United, Hearts and Scotland boss Craig Levein locked youngster in broom cupboard to give him prison scare

By George Mair
October 13 2021, 3.09pm Updated: October 13 2021, 5.23pm
Former Dundee United and Scotland boss Craig Levein.
Former Dundee United manager Craig Levein has revealed he once locked a wayward young footballer in a broom cupboard to teach him what life would be like in a prison cell.

Levein, now an advisor at Brechin City, said he took action after a police contact regularly tipped him off about the player’s off the field behaviour.

He said he only intended to lock the player away for a short time, but forgot about him for eight hours and the plan to teach him a valuable lesson backfired as he found the player sound asleep and completely unflustered.

Ex-Hearts, Leicester and Scotland boss Levein, who co-hosts the new BBC Radio Scotland podcast Sacked in the Morning, did not disclose the player’s identity or the club he played for.

Recalling the incident, he said: “I had one particular player, I can’t even say which club, that I got phone calls about every Monday morning.

“I had a friend in the police and he would give me a heads up if any of the players had misbehaved over the weekend. He was on the phone most Monday mornings about this particular player.

“He was just a young lad too and he was up to all sorts.

“It was constant and I was racking my brains. He was staying in digs for part of the period and I would say to him: Your landlady’s been on the phone this morning saying you got in at six o’clock,’ (and he’d reply):’No, I was in my bed’.

“He could look you right in the eye and just absolutely just tell you a lie without even batting an eyelid and it was week after week after week.

Craig Levein had three years with Dundee United before being appointed as Scotland manager in 2012

“I said to my assistant: ‘Look, he’s doing my head in’. He’s a young guy and I said to him: ‘You’re going to end up in the nick at some point because your behaviour is way past what is normal’.

“There was a broom cupboard up the stairs, and I said to Housty (his assistant manager at Hearts, Leicester and United, Peter Houston) here’s the key, go and stick him in that broom cupboard.

“What I was trying to do was get the kid to think about what he had been doing and what it would be like to be stuck in a cell.

“We stuck him in the cupboard and then forgot all about him. It was about four o’clock in the afternoon. I said: ‘Oh s***!’ I took the key and I went up and I was thinking to myself: ‘He’s been in there eight hours or something’. So I opened the door and he’s sleeping… not bothered his backside. Nothing.

Peter Houston guided Dundee United to Scottish Cup glory in 2010 after succeeding Craig Levein as manager.

“I had to wake him up. That plan backfired a little bit. I was trying to help. It’s just trying to find ways of getting the players to understand.

“The thing about a football team, it requires discipline. It’s not quite like the army but you’re trying to get everybody on the same page and everybody working really hard. Hard work and teamwork are really important things and for a football manager for his team to be successful you need those things.

“This was my way of trying to get this particular player on track.”

Levein also revealed he was left speechless when a young woman came to see him after one of his players failed to phone her after a night out.

He said: “I was sitting in the office and I got a call saying there was somebody at reception to see me. I went outside and there was this really lovely looking woman.

Craig Levein managed Scotland for three years.

“She came into the office and she was obviously quite upset. She sat down and proceeded to tell me a tale about the previous evening when she’d met one of my players in a nightclub and he was supposed to phone her in the morning and he hadn’t phoned her, and could I help?

“I was lost for words. I had no idea what to do or say. I didn’t want to get up and give her a cuddle and comfort her but I didn’t want to give out the player’s number because he certainly had a girlfriend, I don’t know if he was married or not — he maybe had both, I’m not sure — but at the same time I was completely stuck for words.

“I just said: ‘Look, I think you need to go home and maybe you’re still a little bit hungover from last night, but honestly I can’t really help in this particular situation.”

