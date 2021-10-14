Ross County claim fan cleared by authorities over alleged racial abuse of Dundee United’s Jeando Fuchs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Ross County claim fan cleared by authorities over alleged racial abuse of Dundee United’s Jeando Fuchs

By Sean Hamilton
October 14 2021, 1.43pm Updated: October 14 2021, 2.37pm
Dundee United boss Tam Courts (left) with Jeando Fuchs at full-time against Ross County.

Ross County say they have been “fully exonerated” by authorities over the alleged racial abuse of Dundee United’s Jeando Fuchs by a supporter.

In a statement published via their official website, Staggies chief executive Steven Ferguson said the Dingwall club’s own investigation into the allegation uncovered “no evidence of racist language”.

He also claimed the SPFL and SFA – along with Police Scotland – have confirmed the findings of the club’s probe.

United have passed details of their own investigation to the authorities, which Courier Sport understands contains independent corroboration of alleged racist language used against Fuchs.

Jeando Fuchs has been a key part of Dundee United’s success this season.

Courier Sport further understands United remain comfortable with the strength of the evidence they have submitted in support of Fuchs’ experience.

The Cameroonian midfielder was seen in conversation with the Tangerines bench and match officials in the aftermath of Ilmari Niskanen’s decisive first half strike against County.

United boss Tam Courts then took to the pitch at full-time to display a “Show Racism the Red Card” t-shirt in solidarity with Fuchs, who was understandably upset by the incident.

However, County say the supporter who chanted at Fuchs from the away end at Tannadice came forward during their investigation and, according to a report in the Scottish Sun, confessed to shouting: “W****r 66,” or: “F****** w****r 66,” at the United star, who wears the number 66 shirt.

Ross County CEO Steven Ferguson.

Ferguson’s statement said: “We have received confirmation from the authorities that there was no evidence of racist language being used.

“We now feel that Ross County & our supporters have been fully exonerated, and we can draw conclusion on this matter.

“A large amount of clear and precise evidence from a significant number of witnesses and sources within the Ross County support and from personnel outwith our club was reviewed by various parties including Police Scotland.

“A report was then submitted to the SPFL and Scottish FA for their consideration. It was made clear from this evidence that absolutely no racist language had been used.

“This has been a challenging time for everybody, we appreciate the need for clubs and officials to support their players.

“We also feel it is imperative that lessons are learned to ensure that agreed protocols of investigation are carried out going forward.

“We now consider this matter as closed.”

Dundee United did not wish to comment on County’s statement.

