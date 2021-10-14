Ross County claim fan cleared by authorities over alleged racial abuse of Dundee United’s Jeando Fuchs

An error occurred. Please try again.

Ross County say they have been “fully exonerated” by authorities over the alleged racial abuse of Dundee United’s Jeando Fuchs by a supporter.

In a statement published via their official website, Staggies chief executive Steven Ferguson said the Dingwall club’s own investigation into the allegation uncovered “no evidence of racist language”.

He also claimed the SPFL and SFA – along with Police Scotland – have confirmed the findings of the club’s probe.

United have passed details of their own investigation to the authorities, which Courier Sport understands contains independent corroboration of alleged racist language used against Fuchs.

Courier Sport further understands United remain comfortable with the strength of the evidence they have submitted in support of Fuchs’ experience.

The Cameroonian midfielder was seen in conversation with the Tangerines bench and match officials in the aftermath of Ilmari Niskanen’s decisive first half strike against County.

United boss Tam Courts then took to the pitch at full-time to display a “Show Racism the Red Card” t-shirt in solidarity with Fuchs, who was understandably upset by the incident.

However, County say the supporter who chanted at Fuchs from the away end at Tannadice came forward during their investigation and, according to a report in the Scottish Sun, confessed to shouting: “W****r 66,” or: “F****** w****r 66,” at the United star, who wears the number 66 shirt.

Ferguson’s statement said: “We have received confirmation from the authorities that there was no evidence of racist language being used.

“We now feel that Ross County & our supporters have been fully exonerated, and we can draw conclusion on this matter.

“A large amount of clear and precise evidence from a significant number of witnesses and sources within the Ross County support and from personnel outwith our club was reviewed by various parties including Police Scotland.

“A report was then submitted to the SPFL and Scottish FA for their consideration. It was made clear from this evidence that absolutely no racist language had been used.

“This has been a challenging time for everybody, we appreciate the need for clubs and officials to support their players.

“We also feel it is imperative that lessons are learned to ensure that agreed protocols of investigation are carried out going forward.

“We now consider this matter as closed.”

Dundee United did not wish to comment on County’s statement.