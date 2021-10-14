An error occurred. Please try again.

The SPFL have confirmed that no action will be taken against Ross County over the alleged racial abuse of Dundee United’s Jeando Fuchs by one of the club’s supporters.

In a statement put out on their official website, Staggies chief executive Steven Ferguson said the Dingwall club’s own investigation into the claim uncovered “no evidence of racist language”.

However, the governing body instead deemed evidence to be “insufficient”.

As a result, they won’t be taking the matter any further.

An SPFL spokesperson said: “After reviewing the match delegate’s report and information provided by Ross County and Dundee United, the SPFL has concluded there is insufficient evidence for any action to be taken by the SPFL against Ross County on this matter.”

United midfielder Fuchs was visibly upset after celebrating his side’s first-half goal in the 1-0 home win at Tannadice earlier this month.

County have always insisted that Fuchs was not racially abused.

For their part, United passed details of their own investigation to the authorities and will continue to back their player.