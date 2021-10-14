Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

SPFL find ‘insufficient evidence’ Ross County fan racially abused Dundee United star Jeando Fuchs

By Eric Nicolson
October 14 2021, 5.15pm Updated: October 14 2021, 6.37pm
Tam Courts has given Jeando Fuchs his full backing at Dundee United

The SPFL have confirmed that no action will be taken against Ross County over the alleged racial abuse of Dundee United’s Jeando Fuchs by one of the club’s supporters.

In a statement put out on their official website, Staggies chief executive Steven Ferguson said the Dingwall club’s own investigation into the claim uncovered “no evidence of racist language”.

However, the governing body instead deemed evidence to be “insufficient”.

As a result, they won’t be taking the matter any further.

Jeando Fuchs
Jeando Fuchs has been in top form for Dundee United this season

An SPFL spokesperson said: “After reviewing the match delegate’s report and information provided by Ross County and Dundee United, the SPFL has concluded there is insufficient evidence for any action to be taken by the SPFL against Ross County on this matter.”

United midfielder Fuchs was visibly upset after celebrating his side’s first-half goal in the 1-0 home win at Tannadice earlier this month.

County have always insisted that Fuchs was not racially abused.

For their part, United passed details of their own investigation to the authorities and will continue to back their player.

Ryan Edwards: Charlie Mulgrew is taking Dundee United to the next level

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]