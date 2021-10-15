Marc McNulty ruled out until 2022 as ‘unique talent’ Max Biamou set for Dundee United debut at Hibernian

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Marc McNulty ruled out until 2022 as ‘unique talent’ Max Biamou set for Dundee United debut at Hibernian

By Ewan Smith
October 15 2021, 7.30am Updated: October 15 2021, 12.41pm
Marc McNulty is out injured with Max Biamou preparing to make his Dundee United debut

Marc McNulty has been ruled out until 2022 as Max Biamou prepares to make his Dundee United debut at Hibernian.

McNulty hasn’t played for United since pulling up injured 70 minutes into last month’s Premier Sports Cup loss to Hibernian.

The Scotland international, on loan from Reading, will now be out until early January after undergoing surgery.

Despite the lengthy lay-off United WON’T cancel his loan agreement with Reading.

Dundee United will miss Marc McNulty’s presence on the pitch

They are instead keen to get him back on the pitch alongside his former Coventry team-mate Biamou.

Biamou, 30, arrived at United last week after being released by Sky Blues in the summer and is set to face Hibs on Saturday.

“Marc underwent surgery on his muscle injury and will probably be out until the early part of the New Year,” said Dundee United boss Tam Courts.

“It’s disappointing that he’s out for so long but the feedback from the surgeon is that it was a very clean operation.

“He’s started his rehab already and we feel he can continue his rehab here. There’s no need for him to go down to Reading.

“He’s a really important player and a person for us to have around the club.

“As much as he wasn’t scoring goals for us before he was injured his performance levels were very good.

“The key thing for us is to keep him in the building get him ready and he’ll feel like a new signing come early January.”

Max Biamou is a ‘unique’ talent

Max Biamou is set to make his Dundee United debut at Hibernian

Meanwhile, Courts can’t wait to give French striker Biamou his first taste of Scottish football.

Biamou turned down interest from Romanian side FC Cluj after netting six goals in 36 appearances for Coventry last year.

“Max is someone who came onto our radar about a month ago,” added Courts.

“He was pursuing different options at the time and was at an advanced stage of talks in Romania.

“He played with Marc McNulty and had success down south. Max was a bit of a fans’ favourite with Coventry as well.

Marc McNulty and Max Biamou both played at Coventry

“He’s quite a unique player. He’s different to the profile of player we’ve got here.

“Max is at a good age, is determined to succeed and it made complete sense to sign him.

“We had to work hard to get him as he was quite clear what he was looking for from his next move.

“He rejected that offer from the club in Romania for footballing reasons.

“He’s 30 and understands what he needs to do on the pitch.

“Once we get him settled I think Dundee United fans will be quite excited to see him performing for the club.

“He is a different profile of striker and we are excited to have him.”

EXCLUSIVE: Maxime Biamou can be 'main man' at Dundee United as ex-Coventry City teammate gives lowdown on Tannadice arrival

