Marc McNulty ruled out until 2022 as ‘unique talent’ Max Biamou set for Dundee United debut at Hibernian

An error occurred. Please try again.

Marc McNulty has been ruled out until 2022 as Max Biamou prepares to make his Dundee United debut at Hibernian.

McNulty hasn’t played for United since pulling up injured 70 minutes into last month’s Premier Sports Cup loss to Hibernian.

The Scotland international, on loan from Reading, will now be out until early January after undergoing surgery.

Despite the lengthy lay-off United WON’T cancel his loan agreement with Reading.

They are instead keen to get him back on the pitch alongside his former Coventry team-mate Biamou.

Biamou, 30, arrived at United last week after being released by Sky Blues in the summer and is set to face Hibs on Saturday.

“Marc underwent surgery on his muscle injury and will probably be out until the early part of the New Year,” said Dundee United boss Tam Courts.

“It’s disappointing that he’s out for so long but the feedback from the surgeon is that it was a very clean operation.

📸 All eyes now on the trip to Easter Road this Saturday 💪#UnitedTogether 🟠⚫️ pic.twitter.com/89935h97Yy — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) October 14, 2021

“He’s started his rehab already and we feel he can continue his rehab here. There’s no need for him to go down to Reading.

“He’s a really important player and a person for us to have around the club.

“As much as he wasn’t scoring goals for us before he was injured his performance levels were very good.

“The key thing for us is to keep him in the building get him ready and he’ll feel like a new signing come early January.”

Max Biamou is a ‘unique’ talent

Meanwhile, Courts can’t wait to give French striker Biamou his first taste of Scottish football.

Biamou turned down interest from Romanian side FC Cluj after netting six goals in 36 appearances for Coventry last year.

“Max is someone who came onto our radar about a month ago,” added Courts.

“He was pursuing different options at the time and was at an advanced stage of talks in Romania.

“He played with Marc McNulty and had success down south. Max was a bit of a fans’ favourite with Coventry as well.

“He’s quite a unique player. He’s different to the profile of player we’ve got here.

“Max is at a good age, is determined to succeed and it made complete sense to sign him.

“We had to work hard to get him as he was quite clear what he was looking for from his next move.

“He rejected that offer from the club in Romania for footballing reasons.

“He’s 30 and understands what he needs to do on the pitch.

“Once we get him settled I think Dundee United fans will be quite excited to see him performing for the club.

“He is a different profile of striker and we are excited to have him.”