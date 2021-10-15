JIM SPENCE: Max Biamou could be final piece in jigsaw for Dundee United side with serious Premiership potential

An error occurred. Please try again.

With Dundee United’s great start to the season, their supporters might now be permitted to wonder just how high up the table this team might be at the season’s end.

Any gloomy thoughts which some fans had at Tam Courts becoming boss have vanished quicker than early morning summer haar.

A win from this weekend’s trip to Easter Road would see them leapfrog above third place Hibernian.

That prospect is a huge incentive for the match and is also an indicator of how far the Tangerines have come in a short time under the tutelage of their new manager.

Both Courts and the club’s sporting director Tony Asghar deserve plaudits for identifying and signing some excellent players, who’ve brought a renewed energy and vitality to Tannadice.

Scotland internationalist Charlie Mulgrew has added leadership, calmness and experience, which has brought out the best of those both young and old around him.

Scott McMann at left back has quickly shown the defensive sure-footedness acquired in his time at Hamilton, where any gains always had to be grafted for and were never easily won.

Dylan Levitt has quickly become a fulcrum in the midfield, with an acute range of efficient passing and smart positional play befitting of a graduate of the Manchester United youth academy.

And Finnish international Ilmari Niskanen looks to have the potential to increase the Tangerines’ options in terms of pace and width.

The one thing which has been missing is a traditional-type target man.

That component may now have been added with the recruitment of Max Biamou.

🗣 "When you are a player the most important thing is to feel at home first and comfortable where you go and I feel that here." 📺 Hear from striker Max Biamou for the first time since joining Dundee United.

The 30-year-old Frenchman joins as a free agent after a spell at Coventry, where he enjoyed an excellent relationship with the Sky Blues fans.

Supporters reserve a special place in their affections for players who can trouble the net regularly.

Those who enjoy that scoring gift endear themselves to the fans in a way which defenders and midfielders, no matter how talented or hard working they are, seldom do.

With the news that Mark McNulty is out injured until January, United desperately need additional firepower to bolster their major weakness so far; the absence of goals.

A superb defensive record of only five goals conceded in eight league games is offset by the same paltry number scored.

United are currently as frugal in attack as they are parsimonious in defence.

If, though, they can retain their rear guard prudence while adding a more benevolent element to their forward play the season may hold great promise.

Max Biamou comes with high hopes to fill a position in which United have had some fine exponents down the years.

Some legendary players have thrilled Tannadice in the main striker role.

Andy Gray, Davie Dodds, Duncan Ferguson, Craig Brewster and Jon Daly are just some of the men who’ve had the physical presence of the traditional target man, as well as great football nous and skill.

Fans love a goalscorer above all else.

If Max Biamou can replicate the departed Lawrence Shankland’s nose for goal, United may just complete the final piece of the jigsaw in what is shaping up as a very exciting team.