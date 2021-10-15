Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
JIM SPENCE: Max Biamou could be final piece in jigsaw for Dundee United side with serious Premiership potential

By Jim Spence
October 15 2021, 5.00pm
Max Biamou has been brought in to boost striking options at Dundee United.
With Dundee United’s great start to the season, their supporters might now be permitted to wonder just how high up the table this team might be at the season’s end.

Any gloomy thoughts which some fans had at Tam Courts becoming boss have vanished quicker than early morning summer haar.

A win from this weekend’s trip to Easter Road would see them leapfrog above third place Hibernian.

That prospect is a huge incentive for the match and is also an indicator of how far the Tangerines have come in a short time under the tutelage of their new manager.

Both Courts and the club’s sporting director Tony Asghar deserve plaudits for identifying and signing some excellent players, who’ve brought a renewed energy and vitality to Tannadice.

Tony Asghar (right) deserves credit for the success Dundee United have had in the transfer market, while Tam Courts has coached his team to a successful league start.

Scotland internationalist Charlie Mulgrew has added leadership, calmness and experience, which has brought out the best of those both young and old around him.

Scott McMann at left back has quickly shown the defensive sure-footedness acquired in his time at Hamilton, where any gains always had to be grafted for and were never easily won.

Dylan Levitt has quickly become a fulcrum in the midfield, with an acute range of efficient passing and smart positional play befitting of a graduate of the Manchester United youth academy.

And Finnish international Ilmari Niskanen looks to have the potential to increase the Tangerines’ options in terms of pace and width.

The one thing which has been missing is a traditional-type target man.

That component may now have been added with the recruitment of Max Biamou.

The 30-year-old Frenchman joins as a free agent after a spell at Coventry, where he enjoyed an excellent relationship with the Sky Blues fans.

Supporters reserve a special place in their affections for players who can trouble the net regularly.

Those who enjoy that scoring gift endear themselves to the fans in a way which defenders and midfielders, no matter how talented or hard working they are, seldom do.

With the news that Mark McNulty is out injured until January, United desperately need additional firepower to bolster their major weakness so far; the absence of goals.

A superb defensive record of only five goals conceded in eight league games is offset by the same paltry number scored.

United are currently as frugal in attack as they are parsimonious in defence.

If, though, they can retain their rear guard prudence while adding a more benevolent element to their forward play the season may hold great promise.

Charlie Mulgrew has been a rock at the back for Dundee United this season.

Max Biamou comes with high hopes to fill a position in which United have had some fine exponents down the years.

Some legendary players have thrilled Tannadice in the main striker role.

Andy Gray, Davie Dodds, Duncan Ferguson, Craig Brewster and Jon Daly are just some of the men who’ve had the physical presence of the traditional target man, as well as great football nous and skill.

Fans love a goalscorer above all else.

If Max Biamou can replicate the departed Lawrence Shankland’s nose for goal, United may just complete the final piece of the jigsaw in what is shaping up as a very exciting team.

