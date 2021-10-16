Max Biamou vows he can be a ‘game-changer’ for Dundee United as he targets third place

An error occurred. Please try again.

Max Biamou wants to be a ‘game-changer’ for Dundee United this season.

Biamou could make his United debut at Hibernian on Saturday after completing his Tannadice switch last week.

A win for United could send them third in the table, with their fine early season form earning them 14 points from their last seven games.

And Biamou – who was a fans’ favourite at Coventry City – believes United are good enough to dine at the top table.

“We have a good team and are in the top five at the moment,” said Biamou. “But we can definitely aim for the top three.

“Being an unknown quantity can help. If you look now at Coventry they are second in the league.

“They didn’t change a lot from last season where they finished 16th in the Championship. That was good for us.

“But to go from 16th to second spot is great and you can see the fans have helped them.

“We need our fans to push us to win every game. I know Dundee United fans are very good so I’ll try to my best for them on the pitch.

“If you ask anyone at Coventry they will tell you I was always good with the players and the staff.

“It’s partly my personality. As a footballer, I want to do my best to win games.

“I play for my club, my team-mates and the fans because if they aren’t here then we can do nothing.

“I’m not a selfish player. I just want to win games but I know I can also be a game-changer.

“When I play for a team, the team will change. I bring something different and if I can help other players score goals then I’ll be happy.”

Max Biamou and Marc McNulty: Friends re-United

Biamou will be reunited with his old Coventry team-mate Marc McNulty at Tannadice.

McNulty is out injured until January 2022 but the Reading loan star will remain at United to do his rehab.

The pair teamed up to net 37 goals between them to help Coventry to promotion in 2017 and McNulty was instrumental in Biamou’s move to Scotland.

“Marc called me a few weeks ago telling me that the club wanted me,” said Biamou.

“I enjoyed playing with him a few years ago and look forward to doing it again.

“He’s injured at the moment but he will come back and I will do my best to support him.”