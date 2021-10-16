Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Max Biamou vows he can be a ‘game-changer’ for Dundee United as he targets third place

By Ewan Smith
October 16 2021, 8.30am
Max Biamou is keen to take Dundee United to the next level

Max Biamou wants to be a ‘game-changer’ for Dundee United this season.

Biamou could make his United debut at Hibernian on Saturday after completing his Tannadice switch last week.

A win for United could send them third in the table, with their fine early season form earning them 14 points from their last seven games.

And Biamou – who was a fans’ favourite at Coventry City – believes United are good enough to dine at the top table.

Max Biamou was a star at Coventry City and is keen to fire Dundee United into third place

“We have a good team and are in the top five at the moment,” said Biamou. “But we can definitely aim for the top three.

“Being an unknown quantity can help. If you look now at Coventry they are second in the league.

“They didn’t change a lot from last season where they finished 16th in the Championship. That was good for us.

“But to go from 16th to second spot is great and you can see the fans have helped them.

“We need our fans to push us to win every game. I know Dundee United fans are very good so I’ll try to my best for them on the pitch.

“If you ask anyone at Coventry they will tell you I was always good with the players and the staff.

“It’s partly my personality. As a footballer, I want to do my best to win games.

“I play for my club, my team-mates and the fans because if they aren’t here then we can do nothing.

“I’m not a selfish player. I just want to win games but I know I can also be a game-changer.

“When I play for a team, the team will change. I bring something different and if I can help other players score goals then I’ll be happy.”

Max Biamou and Marc McNulty: Friends re-United

Teammates: Grimmer, McNulty and Biamou
Max Biamou played with Marc McNulty and former Aberdeen star Jack Grimmer at Coventry City

Biamou will be reunited with his old Coventry team-mate Marc McNulty at Tannadice.

McNulty is out injured until January 2022 but the Reading loan star will remain at United to do his rehab.

The pair teamed up to net 37 goals between them to help Coventry to promotion in 2017 and McNulty was instrumental in Biamou’s move to Scotland.

“Marc called me a few weeks ago telling me that the club wanted me,” said Biamou.

“I enjoyed playing with him a few years ago and look forward to doing it again.

“He’s injured at the moment but he will come back and I will do my best to support him.”

EXCLUSIVE: Maxime Biamou can be ‘main man’ at Dundee United as ex-Coventry City teammate gives lowdown on Tannadice arrival

