Beautiful Saturday: Tam Courts enjoys Dundee United fans bonding session as Tannadice side go third

By Ewan Smith
October 17 2021, 10.30am
Tam Courts and his players celebrated the win at Hibernian with the Dundee United fans

Tam Courts believes the Beautiful Saturday win at Hibernian helped renew the bond between his players and the Dundee United fans.

United claimed their first win in Leith since February 2014 with goals from Nicky Clark, Ryan Edwards and Kieran Freeman.

That helped the Tannadice side move into third place and the jubilant United players celebrated two goals in front of a noisy 1,500 away support.

And after the fans were locked out of football for 16 months due to Covid restrictions, Courts is delighted to see them re-United with his players.

Tam Courts enjoyed watching his players celebrating with the Dundee United fans

“There’s a good connection there,” said Courts.

“Like fans at any football club their expectations are pretty simple.

“They just want people to give absolutely everything and these players do that.

“There’s a large group of these players been successful for the club.

“They were promoted to the Championship and played a full year without the fans in the stadium in the Premiership.

“But they are now getting a chance to reconnect.

“The fans are enjoying the players being committed to each other.

“Their efforts and energy levels are through the roof every game and that’s the minimum that the fans expect.

“The fans are responding to the effort and it’s good to send them away happy.”

Tam Courts ‘not looking’ at league table as Dundee United go third

Tam Courts applauded Dundee United fans after his side’s win at Hibernian

Meanwhile, Courts is refusing to set any targets for his high-flying side.

United are now third and just three points adrift of leaders Rangers.

But Courts added: “I don’t really pay attention to it (the league table).

“We are trying to be mindful of our own targets.

“Last season, in the first quarter we had 11 points but we have already got 17.

“Without being too analytical, if we get 1.45 points per game that will typically keep us on a trajectory towards sixth.

“The weekly league position is not really what we are paying attention to. It’s the little targets we’re aspiring to.”

Hibernian 0 Dundee United 3: Outstanding United go third after claiming first win at Easter Road in 7 years

