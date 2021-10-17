3 things we learned as ‘Beautiful Saturday’ win at Hibernian puts Dundee United third

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dundee United enjoyed a ‘Beautiful Saturday’ as they clinched a thrilling 3-0 win at Hibernian to go third in the Scottish Premiership.

United were outstanding as goals from Nicky Clark, Ryan Edwards and Kieran Freeman sealed their first victory at Easter Road in seven years.

Their signature chant ‘Beautiful Sunday’ – based on the 1970s hit by Daniel Boone – boomed out as the visiting fans celebrated with the players at full time.

Courier Sport was there to witness the momentous win and here are three things we learned:

Dundee United set to make a big noise after silencing Hibernian drummer

The @dundeeunitedfc fans are in fine voice after @nickyclark91 puts them deservedly 1-0 up at the break at @HibernianFC pic.twitter.com/fgzqLWyM24 — Ewan Smith (@ewansmithpr) October 16, 2021

For 44 minutes on Saturday the relentless sound of a drummer beating his sticks boomed out from the Hibernian end.

The home fans were feeling jubilant as they started the afternoon in third place.

Hibs have taken plenty of plaudits for their fine form this year and rightly so.

But United’s resurgence has caught many unsuspecting neutrals by surprise.

That changed on Saturday, from 3.44pm onwards.

Nicky Clark gave United the lead after a superbly worked goal and left the home fans stunned.

The drummer never returned after the break and the only noise that could be heard was the party atmosphere in the away end.

This was United’s best 45 minutes this season.

The second half was all about United’s pixel-perfect passing, ambitious attacking and dogged defending.

They were totally dominant and ran out deserved winners.

After wins over Rangers, St Johnstone, Dundee, Ross County and Hibs, United currently occupy a European spot.

It’s too early to predict they will stay there but the signs look very promising.

Kieran Freeman and Declan Glass: Love is on the pitch

𝕽 𝖊 𝖑 𝖊 𝖓 𝖙 𝖑 𝖊 𝖘 𝖘 . Two graduates from the same age group, two very different journeys but two incredible mindsets and resilience to overcome the challenges they’ve faced so far. Well done @declanglass10 & @kieranfreeeman 👏🏻#OurAcademy pic.twitter.com/Z1RNV6MIQ7 — OUR ACADEMY (@dufcacademy) October 17, 2021

Dundee United fans used to salute their heroes with the John Paul Young classic ‘Love Is In The Air.’

But one of the most inspiring sights at United right now is the love the players have for being on the pitch.

It’s particularly heart-warming to see Kieran Freeman and Declan Glass enjoying their football again.

Freeman has had a horrific injury run – with three serious knee operations before the age of 20.

And Glass is another long-term injury victim who made his first United start in 21 months against Hibernian.

Both play the game with a smile on their faces and are incredibly positive characters off the pitch.

Clean sheet helps Dundee United make clean sweep at Hibernian

Dundee United have the Scottish Premiership’s meanest defence and have lost just five goals in nine games.

They have racked up six clean sheets from nine matches. It took them 22 games to achieve that last term.

Charlie Mulgrew has brought class and composure to the backline.

But don’t under-estimate the sensational form of Ryan Edwards, Scott McMann and Freeman.

All three have been outstanding as United have climbed the table.