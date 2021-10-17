Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
3 things we learned as ‘Beautiful Saturday’ win at Hibernian puts Dundee United third

By Ewan Smith
October 17 2021, 12.30pm
Dundee United enjoyed a Beautiful Saturday at Hibernian

Dundee United enjoyed a ‘Beautiful Saturday’ as they clinched a thrilling 3-0 win at Hibernian to go third in the Scottish Premiership.

United were outstanding as goals from Nicky Clark, Ryan Edwards and Kieran Freeman sealed their first victory at Easter Road in seven years.

Their signature chant ‘Beautiful Sunday’ – based on the 1970s hit by Daniel Boone – boomed out as the visiting fans celebrated with the players at full time.

Courier Sport was there to witness the momentous win and here are three things we learned:

Dundee United set to make a big noise after silencing Hibernian drummer

For 44 minutes on Saturday the relentless sound of a drummer beating his sticks boomed out from the Hibernian end.

The home fans were feeling jubilant as they started the afternoon in third place.

Hibs have taken plenty of plaudits for their fine form this year and rightly so.

But United’s resurgence has caught many unsuspecting neutrals by surprise.

That changed on Saturday, from 3.44pm onwards.

Nicky Clark gave United the lead after a superbly worked goal and left the home fans stunned.

The drummer never returned after the break and the only noise that could be heard was the party atmosphere in the away end.

This was United’s best 45 minutes this season.

Dundee United celebrate their ‘Beautiful Saturday’ win at Hibernian

The second half was all about United’s pixel-perfect passing, ambitious attacking and dogged defending.

They were totally dominant and ran out deserved winners.

After wins over Rangers, St Johnstone, Dundee, Ross County and Hibs, United currently occupy a European spot.

It’s too early to predict they will stay there but the signs look very promising.

Kieran Freeman and Declan Glass: Love is on the pitch

Dundee United fans used to salute their heroes with the John Paul Young classic ‘Love Is In The Air.’

But one of the most inspiring sights at United right now is the love the players have for being on the pitch.

It’s particularly heart-warming to see Kieran Freeman and Declan Glass enjoying their football again.

Kieran Freeman celebrates scoring against Hibernian after his Dundee United injury hell

Freeman has had a horrific injury run – with three serious knee operations before the age of 20.

And Glass is another long-term injury victim who made his first United start in 21 months against Hibernian.

Both play the game with a smile on their faces and are incredibly positive characters off the pitch.

Clean sheet helps Dundee United make clean sweep at Hibernian

Charlie Mulgrew and Ryan Edwards were outstanding for in the Dundee United win at Hibernian

Dundee United have the Scottish Premiership’s meanest defence and have lost just five goals in nine games.

They have racked up six clean sheets from nine matches. It took them 22 games to achieve that last term.

Charlie Mulgrew has brought class and composure to the backline.

But don’t under-estimate the sensational form of Ryan Edwards, Scott McMann and Freeman.

All three have been outstanding as United have climbed the table.

Ryan Edwards enjoys ‘perfect away day’ with Dundee United as Tam Courts hails ‘inspirational’ Declan Glass

 

 

