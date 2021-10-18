Kieran Freeman: Goal in Dundee United’s Beautiful Saturday win was the best moment in my life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Kieran Freeman: Goal in Dundee United’s Beautiful Saturday win was the best moment in my life

By Ewan Smith
October 18 2021, 7.45am
Kieran Freeman enjoyed celebrating his goal with Dundee United fans on Saturday

Kieran Freeman can be forgiven for going ‘a bit crazy’ as he put Dundee United 3-0 up in their Beautiful Saturday win at Hibernian.

At 21, Freeman has missed the best part of three years of his football career.

A series of major knee operations left Freeman sidelined during an ill-fated spell at English side Southampton.

He must have wondered if he’d ever enjoy the game again.

But he savours every single second he gets on the pitch.

Freeman plays the game with a smile on his face and is bursting with positivity off the park.

And for the player known as ‘Sheep’, there was no better feeling than celebrating his goal with the United fans on Saturday.

Kieran Freeman milked the celebrations of the Dundee United fans after his goal

Sheep’s goal capped off a fine afternoon for United after Nicky Clark and Ryan Edwards had put them on the path to glory.

“I had too much time to think abut the shot,” said Freeman. “I squeezed it in and then ran away crazy.

“I should probably have milked it a bit more.

“I just love playing football and I want to be playing on this stage every week.

“With all those fans there it’s probably the best moment of my life.

“Just screaming and smiling at the fans and seeing the same on their faces was great.

“It makes the hard days worthwhile – not that I’d want to do that again.”

Kieran Freeman: Peterhead loan helped me fall in love with game again

Kieran Freeman spent last year on loan from Dundee United at Peterhead

Freeman spent last year on loan to Peterhead under the charge of Dundee United legend Jim McInally.

He played 26 times for Blue Toon and will be forever indebted to McInally for giving him the chance to play again.

“I hadn’t played for three years so to get that love waking up on a Saturday knowing it was matchday was great,” added Freeman.

“I hadn’t had that for three years – so it did wonders for me playing under Jim McInally.

“Learning off him and playing every week was vital.

“Those three years out were dreadful.

“You just learn to go in and enjoy doing physio.

“You have to, otherwise I dread to think what mental place I’d be in.

“But I much prefer Saturdays like this than those ones three years ago.”

