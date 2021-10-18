Ryan Gauld v Johnny Russell: Who came out on top as the ex-Dundee United stars clashed in MLS?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Ryan Gauld v Johnny Russell: Who came out on top as the ex-Dundee United stars clashed in MLS?

By Alan Temple
October 18 2021, 8.49am
Gauld celebrates
Gauld celebrates

Ryan Gauld and Johnny Russell both found the net as the former Dundee United favourites crossed swords in Major League Soccer.

However, Gauld had the last laugh as his Vancouver Whitecaps enjoyed a crucial 2-1 victory over Sporting Kansas City in the early hours of Monday morning (BST).

Gauld, 25, swept home the opener at BC Place following a superb knock-down by Brian White.

The former United, Sporting and Farense playmaker has now scored three goals for the Whitecaps and boasts four assists following a blistering start to life in British Columbia.

Russell Teibert doubled the hosts’ advantage.

Not to be undone by his compatriot and ex-Tannadice pal, Russell curled home a super strike after the break to halve arrears.

In doing so, Russell became the first player in Sporting KC history to score in six consecutive MLS regular season matches.

With friends like these

Speaking to Courier Sport earlier this season, Gauld explained that Russell played a role in his switch to Vancouver.

Russell is club captain at Sporting KC and has gone from strength to strength in MLS.

He had no qualms about advising Gauld to take the same plunge.

“Speaking to Johnny in Kansas, he is loving it out here,” Gauld said. 

He was telling me what a great city Vancouver was — and what a great club the Whitecaps are.” 

Ryan Gauld: How the multilingual midfielder became a trailblazer for Scots abroad after quitting Dundee United

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier