Ryan Gauld v Johnny Russell: Who came out on top as the ex-Dundee United stars clashed in MLS?

Ryan Gauld and Johnny Russell both found the net as the former Dundee United favourites crossed swords in Major League Soccer.

However, Gauld had the last laugh as his Vancouver Whitecaps enjoyed a crucial 2-1 victory over Sporting Kansas City in the early hours of Monday morning (BST).

Gauld, 25, swept home the opener at BC Place following a superb knock-down by Brian White.

The former United, Sporting and Farense playmaker has now scored three goals for the Whitecaps and boasts four assists following a blistering start to life in British Columbia.

Russell Teibert doubled the hosts’ advantage.

Not to be undone by his compatriot and ex-Tannadice pal, Russell curled home a super strike after the break to halve arrears.

In doing so, Russell became the first player in Sporting KC history to score in six consecutive MLS regular season matches.

With friends like these

Speaking to Courier Sport earlier this season, Gauld explained that Russell played a role in his switch to Vancouver.

Russell is club captain at Sporting KC and has gone from strength to strength in MLS.

He had no qualms about advising Gauld to take the same plunge.

“Speaking to Johnny in Kansas, he is loving it out here,” Gauld said.

He was telling me what a great city Vancouver was — and what a great club the Whitecaps are.”