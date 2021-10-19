Dundee United starlet in Victory Shield action for Scotland U16s – and where to watch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United starlet in Victory Shield action for Scotland U16s – and where to watch

By Alan Temple
October 19 2021, 11.34am Updated: October 19 2021, 1.10pm
Rory MacLeod will represent Scotland U16s
Rory MacLeod will represent Scotland U16s

Dundee United starlet Rory MacLeod is aiming to shine for Scotland under-16s once more this afternoon.

The Tannadice teen is part of Stuart McLaren’s squad for the Victory Shield in Belfast.

MacLeod, who made his under-20 debut for United at the age of 14 last year, impressed in the Scots’ 1-0 win over Ireland on Sunday.

And he is expected to line up against Northern Ireland on Tuesday.

And the good news for United fans keen to see one of their brightest youngsters in action is the contest is free to watch on YouTube HERE.

The game kicks off at 3pm at the Belfast home of H&W Welders Football Club.

Scotland conclude their campaign with a clash against Wales on Friday.

Mark Ogren insists Dundee United academy is ‘the cornerstone of our club’ as Tannadice side celebrate elite tie-in with Baldragon Academy

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier