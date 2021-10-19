Dundee United starlet in Victory Shield action for Scotland U16s – and where to watch

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dundee United starlet Rory MacLeod is aiming to shine for Scotland under-16s once more this afternoon.

The Tannadice teen is part of Stuart McLaren’s squad for the Victory Shield in Belfast.

MacLeod, who made his under-20 debut for United at the age of 14 last year, impressed in the Scots’ 1-0 win over Ireland on Sunday.

And he is expected to line up against Northern Ireland on Tuesday.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Rory MacLeod and @ScotlandNT Under 16s face Northern Ireland in the #VictoryShield at 3:00pm today. 📺 You can watch the game live here: https://t.co/eX1mvs8vx6 Good luck to Rory and the boys! #OurAcademy https://t.co/EcYoWkyw80 pic.twitter.com/SnVNOFixNh — OUR ACADEMY (@dufcacademy) October 19, 2021

And the good news for United fans keen to see one of their brightest youngsters in action is the contest is free to watch on YouTube HERE.

The game kicks off at 3pm at the Belfast home of H&W Welders Football Club.

Scotland conclude their campaign with a clash against Wales on Friday.