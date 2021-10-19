Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee United fans WON’T require vaccine passports for Motherwell and St Johnstone games

By Ewan Smith
October 19 2021, 4.22pm
Dundee United fans won't require a Covid passport for their next two home games

Dundee United fans won’t need to show Covid vaccine passports at Tannadice for at least a month – with crowds predicted to stay below 10,000.

New Scottish Government guidance stipulating that fans require to be double-jabbed for events attended by over 10,000 will be in place this weekend.

But while United will host Motherwell and St Johnstone over the next fortnight, the club have revealed they won’t require to implement the new rules this month.

That means it will be at least November 20th – when United host Aberdeen – before fans will need to proof their Covid status.

Meanwhile, United have also revealed that stay-at-home season ticket holders will be able to access the games live via Dundee United TV again from this weekend.

EXCLUSIVE: Declan Glass on the ‘amazing feeling’ of making first Dundee United start in 21 MONTHS

