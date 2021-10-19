Dundee United fans WON’T require vaccine passports for Motherwell and St Johnstone games By Ewan Smith October 19 2021, 4.22pm Dundee United fans won't require a Covid passport for their next two home games [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Dundee United fans won’t need to show Covid vaccine passports at Tannadice for at least a month – with crowds predicted to stay below 10,000. New Scottish Government guidance stipulating that fans require to be double-jabbed for events attended by over 10,000 will be in place this weekend. But while United will host Motherwell and St Johnstone over the next fortnight, the club have revealed they won’t require to implement the new rules this month. Dundee United fans won’t require Covid passports for Motherwell and St Johnstone games That means it will be at least November 20th – when United host Aberdeen – before fans will need to proof their Covid status. Meanwhile, United have also revealed that stay-at-home season ticket holders will be able to access the games live via Dundee United TV again from this weekend. EXCLUSIVE: Declan Glass on the ‘amazing feeling’ of making first Dundee United start in 21 MONTHS Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier EXCLUSIVE: Declan Glass on the ‘amazing feeling’ of making first Dundee United start in 21 MONTHS A case for the Dundee United defence: The stunning stats behind UK’s 5th meanest backline Dylan Levitt: Dundee United boss Tam Courts offers update on injured Manchester United loanee as he praises ‘inspirational’ Charlie Mulgrew 3 things we learned as ‘Beautiful Saturday’ win at Hibernian puts Dundee United third