Dundee United fans WON’T require vaccine passports for Motherwell and St Johnstone games

Dundee United fans won’t need to show Covid vaccine passports at Tannadice for at least a month – with crowds predicted to stay below 10,000.

New Scottish Government guidance stipulating that fans require to be double-jabbed for events attended by over 10,000 will be in place this weekend.

But while United will host Motherwell and St Johnstone over the next fortnight, the club have revealed they won’t require to implement the new rules this month.

That means it will be at least November 20th – when United host Aberdeen – before fans will need to proof their Covid status.

Meanwhile, United have also revealed that stay-at-home season ticket holders will be able to access the games live via Dundee United TV again from this weekend.