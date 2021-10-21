Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ryan Gauld overtakes ex-Dundee United pal Johnny Russell as top-earning Scot in MLS as bumper salaries are revealed

By Alan Temple
October 21 2021, 7.00am
Impact: Gauld
Impact: Gauld

Former Dundee United midfielder Ryan Gauld has become the highest paid Scotsman in Major League Soccer (MLS), pocketing a whopping £1.4 million a year.

Gauld joined Vancouver Whitecaps in August, with the Canadian outfit fighting off a host of European suitors for his signature.

And the 25-year-old has justified Whitecaps’ faith — and his ‘Designated Player’ status, which ensures the league’s salary cap does not apply — with three goals and four assists in 13 outings.

Gauld’s wages after bonuses will see him earn £27,000 a week. Should he see out his full three-year contract in British Columbia, the diminutive playmaker will earn £4.2 million.

Gauld, who retains aspirations to break into Steve Clarke’s Scotland squad, has usurped his former Tannadice teammate Johnny Russell in the list of MLS high-earners.

The Sporting Kansas City talisman and club captain earns £1.16 million a year (£22,250 a week).

Best of the rest

Gauld and Russell are the only Scots with seven-figure annual salaries across the pond.

Former St Mirren and Celtic star Lewis Morgan earns £400,000 a year (£7,700 per week) with Inter Miami, who are owned by David Beckham.

Stuart Findlay banks £307,000 a year (£5,900 per week) at Philadelphia Union.

Quids in: Vela

Ex-Rangers defender Danny Wilson pockets £200,000 a year, albeit that rises to £210,000 (£4,000 per week) after guaranteed bonuses.

The top base salary — revealed in documents released annually by the MLS Players’ Association — belongs to former Manchester United marksman Javier Hernandez, who earns £4.3 million a year at LA Galaxy.

However, ex-Arsenal attacker Carlos Vela receives the heftiest pay packet as, when bonuses are factored in, he walks away with £4.6 million a year.

