Ryan Gauld overtakes ex-Dundee United pal Johnny Russell as top-earning Scot in MLS as bumper salaries are revealed

Former Dundee United midfielder Ryan Gauld has become the highest paid Scotsman in Major League Soccer (MLS), pocketing a whopping £1.4 million a year.

Gauld joined Vancouver Whitecaps in August, with the Canadian outfit fighting off a host of European suitors for his signature.

And the 25-year-old has justified Whitecaps’ faith — and his ‘Designated Player’ status, which ensures the league’s salary cap does not apply — with three goals and four assists in 13 outings.

RYAN GAULD OFF THE HEADER! 😤 pic.twitter.com/dBzECz0v2G — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 22, 2021

Gauld’s wages after bonuses will see him earn £27,000 a week. Should he see out his full three-year contract in British Columbia, the diminutive playmaker will earn £4.2 million.

Gauld, who retains aspirations to break into Steve Clarke’s Scotland squad, has usurped his former Tannadice teammate Johnny Russell in the list of MLS high-earners.

Johnny Russell with the curler to pull one back for #SportingKC! pic.twitter.com/MAttbZtZW8 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) October 18, 2021

The Sporting Kansas City talisman and club captain earns £1.16 million a year (£22,250 a week).

Best of the rest

Gauld and Russell are the only Scots with seven-figure annual salaries across the pond.

Former St Mirren and Celtic star Lewis Morgan earns £400,000 a year (£7,700 per week) with Inter Miami, who are owned by David Beckham.

Stuart Findlay banks £307,000 a year (£5,900 per week) at Philadelphia Union.

Ex-Rangers defender Danny Wilson pockets £200,000 a year, albeit that rises to £210,000 (£4,000 per week) after guaranteed bonuses.

The top base salary — revealed in documents released annually by the MLS Players’ Association — belongs to former Manchester United marksman Javier Hernandez, who earns £4.3 million a year at LA Galaxy.

However, ex-Arsenal attacker Carlos Vela receives the heftiest pay packet as, when bonuses are factored in, he walks away with £4.6 million a year.