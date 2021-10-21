Dundee United aiming for ‘Champions League players’ from Baldragon link-up – academy chief Andy Goldie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United aiming for ‘Champions League players’ from Baldragon link-up – academy chief Andy Goldie

By Ewan Smith
October 21 2021, 12.05pm Updated: October 21 2021, 1.44pm
Dundee United academy chief Andy Goldie has high hopes for the club's partnership with Baldragon
Dundee United academy chief Andy Goldie has high hopes for the club's partnership with Baldragon

Dundee United academy director Andy Goldie set Billy Gilmour on the path to success – honing the Scotland superstar’s talents.

Goldie’s part in Gilmour’s meteoric rise has convinced him there should be no limit to what United’s young players strive for.

For many the journey to the top will start at Baldragon Academy as part of Dundee United’s elite partnership with the school.

Not all players coming through United’s system will make it to Champions League level.

Former SFA elite performance coach Goldie is fully aware of this but is keen to encourage youngsters to reach for the stars.

“When I came here there was a culture of wanting to be the best in the street,” said Goldie.

“That can only get you so far.

“That’s not going to enable to to develop a Champions League player.

“We wanted a school who matched our values and ambitions. It has to be a school that could deliver the same cultural values that we have.

“We have a very clear vision to produce and develop Champions League players.

“One of our key cultural aims is to celebrate achievement and we celebrate everything our boys achieve. it doesn’t matter how small it is.

“Ultimately, we want to produce players and young people who will achieve success at their level.

“Not everyone will become a Champions League player and we fully understand that.

“But we want to provide them with a Champions League experience so they have the life skills to transition into a different career path, if needed.”

Andy Goldie: Baldragon is integral to Dundee United academy

Dundee United academy director Andy Goldie
Dundee United academy director Andy Goldie

United’s partnership with Baldragon is an integral part of the academy Goldie oversees.

The £27.9 million school was opened by Dundee City Council in 2018.

It currently provides state-of-the art sport facilities for 20 United academy youngsters. All academy stars are Baldragon pupils.

The Dundee United academy has already begun to bear fruit under Goldie’s watch.

Several youngsters have made it to the first team.

Teen sensation Kerr Smith has become the youngest ever Dundee United player to star in a derby.

Kerr Smith
Kerr Smith graduated from Dundee United academy to become their youngest player to star in a derby

And the tie-in is beneficial to both United and the Dundee-based school.

Pupils who are part of the United-Baldragon partnership will be given 1,280 additional hours of training.

This takes place over a four-year programme.

“Being able to offer Dundee United and our academy at Baldragon is a dream come true,” said the school’s head teacher Hugh McAninch.

“We are both on a journey, that is really clear.

“Baldaragon Academy is on a journey as is Dundee United.

Dundee United youngsters training at Baldragon Academy

“When we looked what Andy wanted to do through the academy and what we are aiming for. Our values clearly align.

“What we are trying to achieve in terms of football and the education are the same – to give the young people the very best opportunity.”

Mark Ogren insists Dundee United academy is ‘the cornerstone of our club’ as Tannadice side celebrate elite tie-in with Baldragon Academy

 

