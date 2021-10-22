Tam Courts: Dundee United fans can dream big but my players must stay grounded

An error occurred. Please try again.

Tam Courts believes Dundee United fans are right to ‘dream big’ but his high-flying squad must keep their feet firmly on the ground.

Dundee United moved up to third place with their 3-0 win over Hibernian on ‘Beautiful Saturday.’

They currently have the fifth best defensive record in the UK having lost just five goals this term.

And some fans are hoping their early season form could see them challenge for a European spot.

The top four in Scotland will be guaranteed European football next term.

Fifth place will also be enough if the the Scottish Cup winners are from the top four.

But Courts is refusing to get carried away and insists he only has eyes for Saturday’s opponents Motherwell.

“The league is so competitive and everyone is beating everyone else,” said Courts.

“You can’t look too far ahead or you will get your fingers burned. We want to avoid that.

“I understand the fans are dreaming big and in one way I want them to feel like that.

“Fans pay their hard earned money and it’s nice to feel excited by your team.

“My job and the players’ job is to not get caught up in that and just focus on our next opponent.

“We have put in a lot of hard work and the fans are connecting to that work rate. We can’t lose sight of that.”

Tam Courts: We haven’t set any targets at Dundee United

United sporting director Tony Asghar told Courier Sport earlier this week that the Tannadice side is aspiring to become a top six club.

The signs are looking good for United but Courts believes – with just nine games played – it’s too early to call.

“You look at seasons gone by and 16 points per quarter would usually get you into the top six,” added Courts.

“We didn’t set targets but we know what would get us into a certain position.

“It’s early on our journey. There’s a lot we want to improve on and we aren’t the finished article.