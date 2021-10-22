Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Tam Courts: Dundee United fans can dream big but my players must stay grounded

By Ewan Smith
October 22 2021, 7.45am
Dundee United boss Tam Courts is building a positive rapport with the club's fans
Dundee United boss Tam Courts is building a positive rapport with the club's fans

Tam Courts believes Dundee United fans are right to ‘dream big’ but his high-flying squad must keep their feet firmly on the ground.

Dundee United moved up to third place with their 3-0 win over Hibernian on ‘Beautiful Saturday.’

They currently have the fifth best defensive record in the UK having lost just five goals this term.

And some fans are hoping their early season form could see them challenge for a European spot.

The top four in Scotland will be guaranteed European football next term.

Tam Courts is enjoying watching Dundee United but wants his players to stay grounded

Fifth place will also be enough if the the Scottish Cup winners are from the top four.

But Courts is refusing to get carried away and insists he only has eyes for Saturday’s opponents Motherwell.

“The league is so competitive and everyone is beating everyone else,” said Courts.

“You can’t look too far ahead or you will get your fingers burned. We want to avoid that.

“I understand the fans are dreaming big and in one way I want them to feel like that.

“Fans pay their hard earned money and it’s nice to feel excited by your team.

“My job and the players’ job is to not get caught up in that and just focus on our next opponent.

“We have put in a lot of hard work and the fans are connecting to that work rate. We can’t lose sight of that.”

Tam Courts: We haven’t set any targets at Dundee United

Tam Courts is refusing to get carried away despite helping Dundee United move into third place

United sporting director Tony Asghar told Courier Sport earlier this week that the Tannadice side is aspiring to become a top six club.

The signs are looking good for United but Courts believes – with just nine games played – it’s too early to call.

“You look at seasons gone by and 16 points per quarter would usually get you into the top six,” added Courts.

“We didn’t set targets but we know what would get us into a certain position.

“It’s early on our journey. There’s a lot we want to improve on and we aren’t the finished article.

A case for the Dundee United defence: The stunning stats behind UK’s 5th meanest backline

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]