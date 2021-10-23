Flo Hoti keen to pull strings at Dundee United after resolving international tug-of-war issue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Flo Hoti keen to pull strings at Dundee United after resolving international tug-of-war issue

By Ewan Smith
October 23 2021, 8.00am Updated: October 23 2021, 8.41am
Dundee United star Flo Hoti has chosen to star for Kosovo ahead of England and Albania
Dundee United star Flo Hoti has chosen to star for Kosovo ahead of England and Albania

Flo Hoti is keen to start pulling the strings from the Dundee United midfield now that his international tug-of-war has been resolved.

Hoti’s international status is far from straightforward.

Born in Manchester, he is eligible to represent three countries – England, Albania and Kosovo.

His parents grew up in Kosovo when it was part of the former Yugoslavia but have dual citizenship with Albania – along with 93% of the country’s population.

Hoti was originally called up to represent Albania under-21s in March but Covid travel restrictions prevented him from joining up with the camp.

But he switched to Kosovo under-21s in June after receiving call ups from BOTH Albania and Kosovo.

Flo Hoti is keen to become a Dundee United regular

He has gone onto face Andorra and England under-21s and, ironically, his next game at international level could come AGAINST Albania in November.

And now that his international status is settled, Hoti is keen to pin down a regular starting berth at United.

“It’s an honour to play for my country,” said Hoti, 20. “Not everyone has the chance to do that.

“I want to get as many caps as I can for my country and I could actually play for Kosovo, Albania and England.

“I was going to go with Albania before and I was called up for a camp in March but because of Covid I couldn’t go.

“The next one was in June but Kosovo also came calling for me at the same time.

Albania, Kosovo or England?

“My parents when they were born they were classed as Albanian, but it meant I could play for both.

“I actually see myself as from Kosovo and Albanian a bit as well. But I decided Kosovo was better for me.

“I had a chat with my parents and we all agreed it was the best option for me.

“It was an important decision and something I wanted us all to agree on and thankfully we did.

“We actually play Albania next month so that could be interesting!”

Flo Hoti: I’m keen to force my way into Dundee United team

Hoti has played a combined total of just 145 minutes of football for United this term.

His only start was against Elgin City in a 6-1 Premier Sports Cup win in July.

But he came off the bench in their 3-0 win at Hibernian on Saturday and hopes he can force his way into Tam Courts’ plans.

“I know if I want more caps then I have to be playing,” said Hoti.

“The club comes first and I want to be involved in as many games as I can.

“We are doing well but I have to try and get into the team then keep my spot.”

Tam Courts: I’m a football addict and think about Dundee United 24/7

