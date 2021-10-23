Flo Hoti keen to pull strings at Dundee United after resolving international tug-of-war issue

An error occurred. Please try again.

Flo Hoti is keen to start pulling the strings from the Dundee United midfield now that his international tug-of-war has been resolved.

Hoti’s international status is far from straightforward.

Born in Manchester, he is eligible to represent three countries – England, Albania and Kosovo.

His parents grew up in Kosovo when it was part of the former Yugoslavia but have dual citizenship with Albania – along with 93% of the country’s population.

Hoti was originally called up to represent Albania under-21s in March but Covid travel restrictions prevented him from joining up with the camp.

But he switched to Kosovo under-21s in June after receiving call ups from BOTH Albania and Kosovo.

He has gone onto face Andorra and England under-21s and, ironically, his next game at international level could come AGAINST Albania in November.

And now that his international status is settled, Hoti is keen to pin down a regular starting berth at United.

“It’s an honour to play for my country,” said Hoti, 20. “Not everyone has the chance to do that.

“I want to get as many caps as I can for my country and I could actually play for Kosovo, Albania and England.

“I was going to go with Albania before and I was called up for a camp in March but because of Covid I couldn’t go.

“The next one was in June but Kosovo also came calling for me at the same time.

Albania, Kosovo or England?

🗣 "I'm proud to get called-up and to get that recognition is a good moment for me. Hopefully in the future I can play for them." 📺 DUTV subscribers can hear from Flo Hoti as he discusses his call-up to the Albanian Under-21 squad ➡️ https://t.co/cJPi1vtoks#UnitedTogether pic.twitter.com/lm02UN2AA6 — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) March 23, 2021

“My parents when they were born they were classed as Albanian, but it meant I could play for both.

“I actually see myself as from Kosovo and Albanian a bit as well. But I decided Kosovo was better for me.

“I had a chat with my parents and we all agreed it was the best option for me.

“It was an important decision and something I wanted us all to agree on and thankfully we did.

“We actually play Albania next month so that could be interesting!”

Flo Hoti: I’m keen to force my way into Dundee United team

🗣 "I'm buzzing to play for such a big club with the history and fans that it has. I can't wait to get started." 📺 Hear from new signing Flo Hoti in his exclusive first interview with the Club free-to-view on DUTV ➡️ https://t.co/wAr1YeiiyF 🧡🖤#UnitedTogether pic.twitter.com/d6qi6QtRXz — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) September 11, 2020

Hoti has played a combined total of just 145 minutes of football for United this term.

His only start was against Elgin City in a 6-1 Premier Sports Cup win in July.

But he came off the bench in their 3-0 win at Hibernian on Saturday and hopes he can force his way into Tam Courts’ plans.

“I know if I want more caps then I have to be playing,” said Hoti.

“The club comes first and I want to be involved in as many games as I can.

“We are doing well but I have to try and get into the team then keep my spot.”