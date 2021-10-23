Dundee United 2-1 Motherwell: Charlie Mulgrew magic sends Tam Courts’ side level on points at the Premiership summit

An error occurred. Please try again.

Charlie Mulgrew was Motherwell’s Heartbreak Kid as Dundee United moved level on points with Rangers and Hearts at the summit of the Premiership.

United veteran Mulgrew notched the decisive goal in a 2-1 triumph over the Steelmen, prompting the Tannadice tannoy to belt out the ‘Sexy Boy’ theme tune of ex-WWE wrestler Shawn Michaels.

The former Celtic and Scotland defender had already left the visitors on the canvas with a sensational assist for Ryan Edwards to break the deadlock in the first half.

Tony Watt’s clinically converted penalty in the second period had briefly levelled proceedings.

But United would ultimately grab the spoils, roaring to a sixth game unbeaten. The Tam Courts bandwagon is gathering pace and, one suspects, passengers.

‘The Scouse Baresi’

Kick-off was delayed by 15 minutes after the Motherwell team bus was caught in the congestion resulting from an accident on the A90 just outside Dundee.

The visitors, far from effected by their belated arrival, had the better of the opening stages.

A wonderful low save was required from Benjamin Siegrist to deny Sean Goss’ low drive following a timely dash into the box from the ex-St Johnstone midfielder.

A Kevin van Veen free-kick then cleared the cross-bar from 25 yards.

Dylan Levitt, back in the starting line-up in place of Declan Glass, performed with a constant air of class and calm for United. And his through-ball for Nicky Clark allowed the striker to lash a dangerous drive narrowly off target.

However, they did break the deadlock 10 minutes prior to half-time as Edwards nodded home his second goal in as many matches.

As United’s official Twitter account hailed ‘the Scouse Baresi’, Charlie Mulgrew’s moves may soon see him dubbed the Glaswegian Garrincha.

His silky step-over and precision guided delivery — with his right foot — would have done any winger proud and left Edwards with a relatively simple close-range finish.

Motherwell thought they had levelled when Juhani Ojala’s towering header beat Siegrist but referee Kevin Clancy had already blown for a foul on Scott McMann.

Paying the penalty

The sides exchanged passable efforts through Liam Grimshaw and Ilmari Niskanen after the break.

But it would be Motherwell who restored parity with 20 minutes left on the clock.

Siegrist was adjudged to have clattered Watt as he sought to punch a cross to safety, prompting Clancy to point to the penalty spot.

Watt shook off the impact and sent the Swiss stopper the wrong way from 12 yards.

The goal came mere moments after Siegrist had produced a breathtaking finger-tip save from a Bevis Mugabi header.

However, Motherwell’s joy would be fleeting.

A deep delivery by Levitt was scrambled across the face of goal for Mulgrew to produce an instinctive left-footed volley from close-range, contorting himself admirably in the process.

And the entrance music of Michaels — known as the Heartbreak Kid in the ring — proved the soundtrack to another fine win.