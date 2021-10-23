Dundee United 2-1 Motherwell: Charlie Mulgrew magic sends Tam Courts’ side level on points at the Premiership summit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United 2-1 Motherwell: Charlie Mulgrew magic sends Tam Courts’ side level on points at the Premiership summit

By Alan Temple
October 23 2021, 5.18pm Updated: October 23 2021, 7.08pm
Mulgrew Magic
Mulgrew Magic

Charlie Mulgrew was Motherwell’s Heartbreak Kid as Dundee United moved level on points with Rangers and Hearts at the summit of the Premiership.

United veteran Mulgrew notched the decisive goal in a 2-1 triumph over the Steelmen, prompting the Tannadice tannoy to belt out the ‘Sexy Boy’ theme tune of ex-WWE wrestler Shawn Michaels.

The former Celtic and Scotland defender had already left the visitors on the canvas with a sensational assist for Ryan Edwards to break the deadlock in the first half.

Tony Watt’s clinically converted penalty in the second period had briefly levelled proceedings.

But United would ultimately grab the spoils, roaring to a sixth game unbeaten. The Tam Courts bandwagon is gathering pace and, one suspects, passengers.

‘The Scouse Baresi’

Kick-off was delayed by 15 minutes after the Motherwell team bus was caught in the congestion resulting from an accident on the A90 just outside Dundee. 

The visitors, far from effected by their belated arrival, had the better of the opening stages.

A wonderful low save was required from Benjamin Siegrist to deny Sean Goss’ low drive following a timely dash into the box from the ex-St Johnstone midfielder.

Excellent: Levitt

A Kevin van Veen free-kick then cleared the cross-bar from 25 yards.

Dylan Levitt, back in the starting line-up in place of Declan Glass, performed with a constant air of class and calm for United. And his through-ball for Nicky Clark allowed the striker to lash a dangerous drive narrowly off target.

However, they did break the deadlock 10 minutes prior to half-time as Edwards nodded home his second goal in as many matches.

As United’s official Twitter account hailed ‘the Scouse Baresi’, Charlie Mulgrew’s moves may soon see him dubbed the Glaswegian Garrincha.

His silky step-over and precision guided delivery — with his right foot — would have done any winger proud and left Edwards with a relatively simple close-range finish.

Motherwell thought they had levelled when Juhani Ojala’s towering header beat Siegrist but referee Kevin Clancy had already blown for a foul on Scott McMann.

Paying the penalty

The sides exchanged passable efforts through Liam Grimshaw and Ilmari Niskanen after the break.

But it would be Motherwell who restored parity with 20 minutes left on the clock.

Siegrist was adjudged to have clattered Watt as he sought to punch a cross to safety, prompting Clancy to point to the penalty spot.

Watt shook off the impact and sent the Swiss stopper the wrong way from 12 yards.

Leveller: Watt

The goal came mere moments after Siegrist had produced a breathtaking finger-tip save from a Bevis Mugabi header.

However, Motherwell’s joy would be fleeting.

A deep delivery by Levitt was scrambled across the face of goal for Mulgrew to produce an instinctive left-footed volley from close-range, contorting himself admirably in the process.

And the entrance music of Michaels — known as the Heartbreak Kid in the ring — proved the soundtrack to another fine win.

Charlie Mulgrew playing ‘the best football of his life’ as Tam Courts tips Dundee United star for Scotland recall

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier