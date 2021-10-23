Charlie Mulgrew playing ‘the best football of his life’ as Tam Courts tips Dundee United star for Scotland recall

Dundee United boss Thomas Courts insists ‘immense’ Charlie Mulgrew is in the form of his life — and is right to target a Scotland recall.

Mulgrew, 35, claimed seven major honours from six years at Celtic, has 44 full caps to his name and has turned out for the likes of Wolves and Blackburn.

But Courts reckons the classy centre-half is rolling back the years at United and has never been better.

Mulgrew recently confessed that he retains hopes of a Scotland recall — and his showing against Motherwell is worthy of Steve Clarke’s attention, notching a goal and an assist in a 2-1 win.

Full time scenes from Tannadice as the players and fans show mutual appreciation to eachother👏🏻🍊#UnitedTogether pic.twitter.com/SBHPjawzzA — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) October 23, 2021

Mulgrew has not represented Scotland since a 4-0 defeat against Russia in October 2019, but Courts said: “I don’t think Charlie should rule anything out because he is probably playing the best football of his life.

“It is great that a player of that quality can still produce big moments at the later stage of his career.

“Charlie has been immense for us. He doesn’t train like a 35-year-old — he pushes himself to the limit, which is probably testament to his pedigree and his winning background.

“That rubs off on the players and on the staff as well, seeing what those high standards actually look like on a daily basis.”

A sight to behold

Mulgrew produced the match-winning moment at Tannadice with 13 minutes left on the clock, converting an acrobatic, instinctive volley from close-range.

However, his first-half assist for Ryan Edwards was even more eye-catching. His pirouette and dash up the flank would have made Ilmari Niskanen proud and his right-footed cross was pin-point.

“I have seen things similar from him [in training],” Courts smiled. “But to have the composure in the heat of battle — to have that clarity, composure and quality — was a sight to behold

“Ryan and Charlie have developed this formidable partnership in one box. It is great to see them causing the opposition problems in the other box.”

Things can only get better

While the victory sees United move level on points with Rangers and Hearts at the summit of the Premiership — at least until the Gers play on Sunday — Courts reckons there is even more to come from his charges.

He added: “The key thing for us is to understand where we wanted to be. It’s a solid start, we’re doing fine and there is lots more to come.”