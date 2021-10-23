Charlie Mulgrew playing ‘the best football of his life’ as Tam Courts tips Dundee United star for Scotland recall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Charlie Mulgrew playing ‘the best football of his life’ as Tam Courts tips Dundee United star for Scotland recall

By Alan Temple
October 23 2021, 6.29pm Updated: October 23 2021, 10.56pm
Recall: Mulgrew
Recall: Mulgrew

Dundee United boss Thomas Courts insists ‘immense’ Charlie Mulgrew is in the form of his life — and is right to target a Scotland recall.

Mulgrew, 35, claimed seven major honours from six years at Celtic, has 44 full caps to his name and has turned out for the likes of Wolves and Blackburn.

But Courts reckons the classy centre-half is rolling back the years at United and has never been better.

Mulgrew recently confessed that he retains hopes of a Scotland recall — and his showing against Motherwell is worthy of Steve Clarke’s attention, notching a goal and an assist in a 2-1 win.

Mulgrew has not represented Scotland since a 4-0 defeat against Russia in October 2019, but Courts said: “I don’t think Charlie should rule anything out because he is probably playing the best football of his life.

“It is great that a player of that quality can still produce big moments at the later stage of his career.

“Charlie has been immense for us. He doesn’t train like a 35-year-old — he pushes himself to the limit, which is probably testament to his pedigree and his winning background.

“That rubs off on the players and on the staff as well, seeing what those high standards actually look like on a daily basis.”

A sight to behold

Mulgrew produced the match-winning moment at Tannadice with 13 minutes left on the clock, converting an acrobatic, instinctive volley from close-range.

However, his first-half assist for Ryan Edwards was even more eye-catching. His pirouette and dash up the flank would have made Ilmari Niskanen proud and his right-footed cross was pin-point.

Partnership: Mulgrew and Edwards

“I have seen things similar from him [in training],” Courts smiled. “But to have the composure in the heat of battle — to have that clarity, composure and quality — was a sight to behold

“Ryan and Charlie have developed this formidable partnership in one box. It is great to see them causing the opposition problems in the other box.”

Things can only get better

While the victory sees United move level on points with Rangers and Hearts at the summit of the Premiership — at least until the Gers play on Sunday — Courts reckons there is even more to come from his charges.

He added: “The key thing for us is to understand where we wanted to be. It’s a solid start, we’re doing fine and there is lots more to come.”

Dundee United 2-1 Motherwell: Charlie Mulgrew magic sends Tam Courts’ side level on points at the Premiership summit

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier