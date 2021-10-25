Charlie Mulgrew on why Dundee United return is ‘fitting’ as ex-Celtic and Aberdeen ace makes ‘best shape’ declaration

An error occurred. Please try again.

Charlie Mulgrew can barely recall his moment of magic which sent Dundee United on their way to another crucial triumph.

But it was unforgettable for every United supporter inside Tannadice.

Mulgrew’s fancy, fleeting footwork on the flank was dazzling, leaving Callum Slattery in his wake.

His subsequent delivery with his weaker right foot was laser-guided for centre-back partner Ryan Edwards to nod home the opener.

“I can’t really remember much about it, honestly,” smiled Mulgrew.

“The ball fell to my right foot and I managed to drop a shoulder or something — I don’t even know — and get it in to the box.

“You don’t often get one centre-back setting up the other but it just so happens we were up for the set-piece and managed to stay up there.

“When I got to the outside, the full-back gave me a line and I thought if I got a bit of pace on it, then it’d be a good area.”

Edwards returned the favour with 13 minutes left on the clock, bundling the ball across the face of goal for Mulgrew to convert an instinctive scissor-kick winner.

Already one of the most impressive centre-back pairings in the top-flight, the duo are now causing havoc in opposition boxes.

'Fancy footwork from Mulgrew!' 🤯 Charlie Mulgrew showed some nice moves, as he racked up an assist and a goal in Dundee United's 2-1 win against Motherwell 👏 Watch the Sportscene analysis ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/h9cSxoWzSx — BBC Sport Scotland (@BBCSportScot) October 24, 2021

“I enjoy playing with Ryan and he’s a great asset for this team,” lauded Mulgrew. “However, it was a real team performance on Saturday and without the rest of the team, Ryan and I can’t function.

“And I’d like to think that, without Ryan and I, the team wouldn’t be quite the same. We attack as a team; we defend as a team.”

‘Best shape of my career’

United boss Thomas Courts was fulsome in his praise of Mulgrew following the man-of-the-match showing against the Steelmen, stating he was playing ‘the best football of his life’.

That is quite the compliment given Mulgrew’s trophy-laden six years at Celtic, fine career south of the border and 44 caps for Scotland.

But Mulgrew added: “The manager is probably right. I am probably in the best shape of my career, even though I am 35. I am enjoying it here and long may it continue.”

Indeed, that affinity with United — where he made his first ever appearance in senior football on loan from Celtic in January 2006 — shines through when he discusses his fine form this term.

Three consecutive wins for high-flying Dundee Utd! 👏 Check out the best of the action at Tannadice, as Charlie Mulgrew netted a late winner for the hosts 👇 pic.twitter.com/BQxovzN7Vj — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) October 23, 2021

“I love being here,” continued Mulgrew. “This was where I started my first ever competitive game so it is fitting this is where I am at this age.

“The fans took to me then, and they have taken to me again this.

“But I’m not here at 35 to see my career out, I’m here to win games and do the best I can for this club. There’s real determination from me to do well.”