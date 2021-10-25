Charlie Mulgrew on why Dundee United return is ‘fitting’ as ex-Celtic and Aberdeen ace makes ‘best shape’ declaration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee United

Charlie Mulgrew on why Dundee United return is ‘fitting’ as ex-Celtic and Aberdeen ace makes ‘best shape’ declaration

By Alan Temple
October 25 2021, 8.00am Updated: October 25 2021, 10.49am
Fired up: Mulgrew
Charlie Mulgrew can barely recall his moment of magic which sent Dundee United on their way to another crucial triumph.

But it was unforgettable for every United supporter inside Tannadice.

Mulgrew’s fancy, fleeting footwork on the flank was dazzling, leaving Callum Slattery in his wake.

His subsequent delivery with his weaker right foot was laser-guided for centre-back partner Ryan Edwards to nod home the opener.

“I can’t really remember much about it, honestly,” smiled Mulgrew.

“The ball fell to my right foot and I managed to drop a shoulder or something — I don’t even know — and get it in to the box.

Partnership: Mulgrew and Edwards

“You don’t often get one centre-back setting up the other but it just so happens we were up for the set-piece and managed to stay up there.

“When I got to the outside, the full-back gave me a line and I thought if I got a bit of pace on it, then it’d be a good area.”

Edwards returned the favour with 13 minutes left on the clock, bundling the ball across the face of goal for Mulgrew to convert an instinctive scissor-kick winner.

Already one of the most impressive centre-back pairings in the top-flight, the duo are now causing havoc in opposition boxes.

“I enjoy playing with Ryan and he’s a great asset for this team,” lauded Mulgrew. “However, it was a real team performance on Saturday and without the rest of the team, Ryan and I can’t function.

“And I’d like to think that, without Ryan and I, the team wouldn’t be quite the same. We attack as a team; we defend as a team.”

‘Best shape of my career’

United boss Thomas Courts was fulsome in his praise of Mulgrew following the man-of-the-match showing against the Steelmen, stating he was playing ‘the best football of his life’.

That is quite the compliment given Mulgrew’s trophy-laden six years at Celtic, fine career south of the border and 44 caps for Scotland.

But Mulgrew added: “The manager is probably right. I am probably in the best shape of my career, even though I am 35. I am enjoying it here and long may it continue.”

Indeed, that affinity with United — where he made his first ever appearance in senior football on loan from Celtic in January 2006 — shines through when he discusses his fine form this term.

“I love being here,” continued Mulgrew. “This was where I started my first ever competitive game so it is fitting this is where I am at this age.

“The fans took to me then, and they have taken to me again this.

“But I’m not here at 35 to see my career out, I’m here to win games and do the best I can for this club. There’s real determination from me to do well.”

