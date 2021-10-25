Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

EXCLUSIVE: Peter Pawlett insists ‘something special’ is brewing at Dundee United

By Alan Temple
October 25 2021, 5.00pm
Focused: Pawlett
Focused: Pawlett

Peter Pawlett is adamant Dundee United can do ‘something special’ after extending their Premiership unbeaten streak to six matches.

Saturday’s gutsy 2-1 victory over Motherwell also saw the Tangerines rack up a third successive top-flight triumph for the first time since March 2014.

Now level with second-placed Hearts and just three points adrift of leaders Rangers, those initially sceptical of manager Thomas Courts are swiftly being converted.

Indeed, the notion of European qualification for the first time since 2012 seems far from outlandish on current form.

Asked whether there is any reason United should not target a return to continental competition in Courts’ maiden campaign, Pawlett told Courier Sport: “Absolutely not.

Pawlett, pictured scoring against Rijeka, is no stranger to European competition

“We know teams will maybe give us a bit more respect now. We’ll have different challenges to overcome — but we believe we can do something special this year.

“We believe in each other, the manager believes in us and we believe in him.

“There is real determination to achieve the best we possibly can from this campaign. The start to the season has left us in a really good position.

“It is only October but we are in a good place and it’s brilliant to look at the table and see ourselves sitting joint-second.”

Relationships

While United are thriving, the same can be said for Pawlett.

Aside from his dismissal against St Johnstone in August — a game in which he also scored the only goal — the diminutive winger has been reinvigorated under Courts.

The former Aberdeen man is finding pockets of space, creating chances and has linked up superbly with Kieran Freeman.

“The manager knows what I am good at and has put me in positions where I can affect the game,” said Pawlett.

“I’ve got some really good relationships in the team. Jeando [Fuchs] behind me is an absolute workhorse and, if I’m out of position, he is there for me — and vice-versa.

“Kieran Freeman has done brilliantly since coming in for Liam Smith. The same with Clarky [Nicky Clark].

“We have connections all over the pitch, which is something the manager really focused on at the start of the season. We are fighting for each other.”

Pawlett added: “You can’t beat that feeling at full-time when you are high-fiving, hugging and know you have sent the fans home happy. That’s unity.

Taming the Lions

In action: Pawlett

Pawlett will pursue that sensation once more on Wednesday night when United face a testing trip to a resurgent Livingston.

“We have three games before the international break [Livi, St Johnstone and Hearts],” he added. “We are splitting things up and privately targeting certain points totals.

“It is going to be a tough period but we have a good squad, we are being pushed every day in training and we are all feeling good about ourselves.”

Tam Courts dubs Dylan Levitt 'a joy to watch' as Dundee United boss hails 'top-level' Manchester United loan star

