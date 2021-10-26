Walter Smith will always be a Rangers man – but his importance to Dundee United CANNOT be overstated, says Tannadice legend Maurice Malpas

An error occurred. Please try again.

Maurice Malpas has hailed “mentor” Walter Smith – and insisted his former Dundee United teammate and coach should be remembered as a huge figure at Tannadice.

A teenage Malpas first played alongside Smith in United’s reserve team in 1979 and 1980 before going on to be coached by the legendary Rangers manager as the Jim McLean era took flight.

Smith was McLean’s assistant as the Tangerines claimed the league title in 1983, then made it to the European Cup semi-final the following season.

Malpas believes Smith’s no-nonsense approach in the early days of his career gave him the platform to rack up his 830 appearances in tangerine.

And the Ibrox hero – who has died aged 73 – was a similarly pivotal figure for everyone at Tannadice during Dundee United’s glory days.

“He had a massive say in what happened,” said Malpas.

“He was the intermediary. He was the one the players would go to if there was any hassle.

“He was the one that picked you up when you got a grilling on a Saturday from Wee Jim.

“When we were all kids Wattie was the one that looked after you – but at the same time was tough on you.

“Football at that time was a tough business to be in and Wattie looked after us but, at the same time, if you stepped out of line he’d take you into the gym and batter you!

“Wee Jim knew this… Wattie was the one who could come into the dressing and pick you up or put you down.

“He was a massive part of Dundee United at that time.”

Smith’s influence at United in the early days of Malpas’ career was wide-ranging.

But he also took a particular interest in the then youngster’s progress, helping Malpas through his conversion from midfielder to full-back.

It was a relationship that endured as Malpas matured and moved from playing to management.

The Dundee United legend is grateful for everything his ‘mentor’ afforded him, even after he moved on to Rangers and beyond.

And he believes Smith’s importance at Tannadice should not be understated.

Dundee United is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former player, coach, assistant manager, and board member Walter Smith.#UnitedTogetherhttps://t.co/kPbxs4kEto — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) October 26, 2021

Malpas remembered: “He was a massive part of my career – he was there when I was a youth team player, he was there when I was in the reserves, he was there when I was in the first team, he was there when we won the league…

“He was a part of Alex Ferguson’s Scotland staff at the World Cup in Mexico in 1986 when I was in the squad.

“He was a mentor figure for me. A friendly face I could always seek advice from.

“He had Rangers up for my first testimonial when I was there, he had Everton up for my second one when he was there.

‘A huge figure’

“When he left United I still spoke to him, he was quite happy to go for a pint with you, when I became manager at Motherwell he was the first person I phoned – and I just kept phoning him for advice throughout.

“Rangers was always his club. We all knew that right at the start!

“But he was a huge figure in my career and from a Dundee United perspective he was massive too.”