Opta analysis: Wing men Kieran Freeman and Scott McMann are gliding Dundee United to success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Opta analysis: Wing men Kieran Freeman and Scott McMann are gliding Dundee United to success

By Ewan Smith
October 26 2021, 5.15pm Updated: October 26 2021, 5.46pm
Kieran Freeman and Scott McMann have made a massive impact for Dundee United this term
Kieran Freeman and Scott McMann have made a massive impact for Dundee United this term

Wingmen Kieran Freeman and Scott McMann have gone under the radar as Dundee United fly high in the Scottish Premiership.

The central defensive duo of Ryan Edwards and Charlie Mulgrew are, rightly, stealing the limelight at the moment.

The pair were both on the scoresheet in Saturday’s 2-1 win over Motherwell.

Mulgrew is being tipped for a Scotland recall and Edwards has been labelled the Scouse Baresi.

They are at the heart of a defence in front of Benjamin Siegrist that is now – alongside Celtic – the FOUTH meanest in the UK after the weekend’s results.

Only Chelsea, Manchester City and Inverness have conceded fewer league goals this season across 134 UK-based league clubs.

Edwards, Siegrist and Mulgrew have become  Dundee United become the UK’s fourth meanest defence

But the impact of Freeman and McMann cannot be overstated.

Both have made immense defensive contributions and have become increasingly influential in an attacking sense in recent weeks.

As United prepare to face Livingston on Wednesday, Courier Sport has delved into the  Opta stats to assess how wing men Freeman and McMann are gliding their club to success.

Kieran Freeman – A jet-heeled running man

Kieran Freeman is flying at Dundee United

Freeman, 21, is increasingly making the right wing-back role his own.

Liam Smith will find it hard to shift the youngster when he recovers from injury.

And given the three-year injury hell Freeman suffered from the ages of 16 to 19, few would begrudge him his chance to shine.

Freeman labelled his goal in United’s recent 3-0 win over Hibernian as ‘the best moment in my life.’

Freeman is brimming with confidence and a glance at his touchmap v Motherwell tells its’ own story.

Kieran Freeman had 78 touches for Dundee United v Motherwell

With 78 touches, Freeman saw more of the ball than any other player on the pitch.

He covered almost every blade of grass on the right wing.

Of those touches, 17 came from passing interplay with Peter Pawlett.

That was more than any combination on the pitch, with the pair a conduit for the United attack.

Freeman and Pawlett’s heatmap in Dundee United’s win v Motherwell

Scott McMann – The unsung hero

McMann has slotted seamlessly into the Dundee United defence as a transfer deadline day replacement for Jamie Robson.

At left wing-back, he won’t grab headlines ahead of goalscoring heroes or midfield maestros.

But McMann’s influence on United is there for all to see.

Scott McMann and his loyal companion – the ball

In six Scottish Premiership starts for United, McMann has yet to taste defeat.

The ball is his loyal companion. No United player has touched it more since his arrival.

In six games, McMann has finished in the top three for most touches – and first in three matches.

McMann averages 69 touches per game and is also king of the duels.

Only former St Johnstone star Jason Kerr (12) and Hibernian’s Darren McGregor (11.17) have won more duels on average than McMann’s 10.2 per game.

Scott McMann has touched the ball more than any Dundee United player this season

A case for the Dundee United defence: The stunning stats behind UK’s 5th meanest backline

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]