BLETHER: Walter Smith, a Dundee United select and karaoke at a Hilltown pub

Much has been written about Walter Smith’s successes in the game with Rangers.

And rightly so.

However, the Walter Smith I remember fondly is during his time at Dundee United as a coach under Jim McLean and of his early years at Ibrox.

Many a local junior club were helped out with young United players on loan spells or given a ‘word’ when a player was being released and could be available to be reinstated back to juniors.

Walter Smith’s generosity

There were many other instances of generosity during Walter’s time at Tannadice, but one particular scenario stands out.

Dundee amateur club St James wanted to honour their long-time committee member Willie Morton.

I was close to the club in as much that I had a number of friends playing for them and attended their games when I could and also many of their functions.

Consequently, I was asked to play in a testimonial for Willie against a Dundee-Dundee United select XI.

The team Jim and Walter put out that evening at the Maryfield complex was a “who’s who” of former local professionals.

Last August, Willie – who now resides in Fife – told me: “I was very friendly with Jim McLean and Wattie Smith at Dundee United, and asked them if they could put a team together.

“Wattie said to leave it to him, and he did me proud with some of the players he brought along.

“It really was a wonderful, wonderful evening – and a great memory.”

Walter really came to the fore at the after-match celebrations in the Terra Nova pub at the Hilltown in Dundee.

Contrary to the public myth of him being dour, Jim McLean had a great evening and was going around table to table speaking to many attending, including all the amateurs.

Post-match celebrations

Mischievously, though, Walter was going around in front of Jim asking people NOT to speak to his gaffer for too long.

The reason for this, he told me later, was that none of the ex-professional players present – even at the ages they were – felt they could drink alcohol in Jim’s company.

Consequently, they wanted him to leave so they could have a pint or two.

This duly happened and my abiding memory is of a great night as the professionals unwound and mixed with everyone.

To top it off, Walter soon hit the karaoke to belt out a few of his favourites.

Martin Lindsay, also present that evening, told Blether with Brown last year: “Jim McLean was great with everybody, going around mingling with everyone.

“I even had a bit of banter with him as I reckoned Davie Narey to be a great sweeper.

“Jim said there was no such thing as a sweeper, and that it was double centre-half.

“Anyway, Wattie Smith sneaked over quietly and asked us to stop speaking to the boss.

“He said none of the boys would be able to drink until he left.

“As soon as Jim left, there was a mad dash to the bar!

“Not long after, Wattie and others are up on the karaoke, belting out their favourite songs.”

It felt an honour to be in Walter’s company that night and he spoke fondly of it in subsequent years.

The tag of a great manager cannot be denied him, but many, like me, just found him to be a very decent down-to-earth guy, too.