Livingston v Dundee United: How to watch the Tangerines’ clash with Livi on TV for FREE

By Sean Hamilton
October 27 2021, 11.44am Updated: October 27 2021, 12.12pm
Charlie Mulgrew will look to continue his fantastic run of form for Dundee United against Livingston in a match that will be re-run on TV tonight.
High-flying Dundee United face Livingston in the Premiership tonight.

A travelling tangerine army of thousands is set to descend on West Lothian for a clash that could see United go level on points with table-topping Rangers if Steven Gerrard’s side lose to Aberdeen.

United are looking for their third win on the bounce after seeing off Ross County, Hibs and Motherwell in succession.

In Livi, they will face a side buoyed by back-to-back wins over St Johnstone and the Staggies.

And while Sky Sports did not opt to screen any of Wednesday night’s Premiership games live, there IS a way United fans who can’t make it to Livingston – and who don’t want to pay Livingston’s £20 pay per view (PPV) fee – can watch the full game on TV for free.

What TV channel is Livingston v Dundee United on?

Supporters will not see any Scottish matches on Sky Sports tonight.

However, BBC Alba are screening the full 90 minutes at 10pm, approximately half-an-hour after full-time at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

The match will be broadcast on channel 117 on Sky, 120 on Virgin Media, 7 on Freeview and also on BBC iPlayer.

Dundee United defender Ryan Edwards celebrates after scoring against Motherwell at the weekend.

Supporters wishing to watch live from home can also do so via PPV stream at: https://ppv.livingstonfc.co.uk/

Access to Livi’s match stream costs £20.

What time does coverage start?

BBC Alba’s TV coverage begins at 10pm, with the full match to be broadcast.

The programme finishes at 11:45pm.

What have the managers said?

Dundee United assistant Liam Fox, who assisted Livi boss David Martindale last season, said: “I’m not at all surprised that [David has] turned things around in the last few games.

“They’ve just come off the back of a couple of great results. I obviously know Davie and know the players from last year.

“They’ve got some really good players and boys with great attitudes. These boys can look after the ball, have good energy and they’re good players.

Dundee United assistant Liam Fox served Livingston as a player and coach.

Martindale, who could be forced into changes owing to an injury to Stephane Omeonga, said of United boss Tam Courts: “Tam has got Dundee United playing some good football, you can see he works hard on their shape in and out of possession.

Tam Courts ((left) and David Martindale will lead Dundee United and Livingston into battle in a match set to be re-run on TV.

“Fair play to Tam, he has done very well, and he has got two of my coaches from last year there, two very good coaches (Liam Fox and Tony Caig).

“Tam has brought a style of play where everybody knows their job.”

Opta analysis: Wing men Kieran Freeman and Scott McMann are gliding Dundee United to success

