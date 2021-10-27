Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Livingston 1 Dundee United 1: United held by 10-man Livi and miss out on second spot

By Ewan Smith
October 27 2021, 9.46pm Updated: October 27 2021, 10.40pm
Peter Pawlett drew Dundee United level at Livingston
Peter Pawlett drew Dundee United level at Livingston

Peter Pawlett grabbed another goal as Dundee United stretched their unbeaten run to seven games at Livingston.

But the Tannadice side will be kicking themselves for failing to find a way past Livingston.

Livi played the entire second half a man down following Ben Williamson’s red card.

Former Arbroath star Williamson was sent off for a late tackle on Declan Glass but United failed to get the win that would send them second.

Dundee United backed by vast travelling support at Livingston

Almost 2,000 United fans made the trip, with keeper Benjamin Siegrist revealing their support had helped the sleeping giant ‘come alive again.’

The defensive stats for the Scottish Premiership’s form team were looking particularly impressive as Dundee United travelled to Livingston.

Six clean sheets in 10 games and six goals conceded.

Out of eight Scottish and English leagues, only Chelsea and Manchester City had conceded fewer.

The dynamic defensive duo of Charlie Mulgrew and Ryan Edwards was, rightly, earning widespread praise.

Jeando Fuchs benched for Declan Glass

With the rain teeming down on the Tony Macaroni Arena, United made one key change: bringing in Glass for fans’ favourite Jeando Fuchs.

It was only the second start in 21 months for Glass.

And United almost got off to the perfect start as a stunning four-man move left Peter Pawlett with a golden chance to net inside 60 seconds.

Scott McMann played a key role for Dundee United at Livingston.
Scott McMann played a key role for Dundee United at Livingston.

Scott McMann, Ian Harkes and Nicky Clark combined to set up Pawlett to fire wide from six yards.

But Livi were up for a battle and former Arbroath star Williamson came close as his stunning half-volley went inches over the top.

Livingston strike first blow

Livi struck first, in 37 minutes, as Odin Bailey’s corner was met by Jack Fiztwater.

His powerful header crossed the line despite the best efforts of Benjamin Siegrist and Nicky Clark to keep it out.

United’s response was instant.

McMann’s superb through ball found Ilmari Niskanen and the Finnish star cut back for Pawlett to net.

There was to be further drama before the break, as Williamson was shown a straight red for his late challenge on Glass.

Livid Livi boss Dave Martindale was sent to the stands in protest.

But United struggled to break down a battling Livi side.

It took 62 minutes before they had their first sight on goal with Dylan Levitt curling a 20-yard effort wide.

Saturday’s goal-scoring hero, Charlie Mulgrew, almost netted again but his stunning 30-yard effort turned over by Max Stryjek on 75 minutes.

United were running out of ideas but sub Max Biamou came close late on, as his diving header was superbly blocked by Strykek to earn Livingston a point.

Livingston v Dundee United teams

Livingston: Stryjek; Devlin, Fitzwater, Obileye, Kelly, Bailey (Hamilton 78), Pittman, Holt, Williamson, Forrest (Parkes 74), Anderson (Montano 46). Subs: Maley; Sibbald, Jacobs, McMillan.

Dundee United: Siegrist, Freeman, McMann, Mulgrew, Edwards, Levitt, Niskanen (Chalmers 61), Glass (Fuchs 61), Harkes, Clark (Biamou 74), Pawlett. Subs: Newman; Hoti, Appere, Smith.

Referee – Colin Steven.

