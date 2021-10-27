Livingston 1 Dundee United 1: United held by 10-man Livi and miss out on second spot

An error occurred. Please try again.

Peter Pawlett grabbed another goal as Dundee United stretched their unbeaten run to seven games at Livingston.

But the Tannadice side will be kicking themselves for failing to find a way past Livingston.

Livi played the entire second half a man down following Ben Williamson’s red card.

Former Arbroath star Williamson was sent off for a late tackle on Declan Glass but United failed to get the win that would send them second.

Dundee United backed by vast travelling support at Livingston

Almost 2,000 United fans made the trip, with keeper Benjamin Siegrist revealing their support had helped the sleeping giant ‘come alive again.’

The defensive stats for the Scottish Premiership’s form team were looking particularly impressive as Dundee United travelled to Livingston.

Six clean sheets in 10 games and six goals conceded.

Out of eight Scottish and English leagues, only Chelsea and Manchester City had conceded fewer.

The dynamic defensive duo of Charlie Mulgrew and Ryan Edwards was, rightly, earning widespread praise.

Our central defensive partners enjoying a wee moment or two up top 😍🔥 📺 There's more of this on DUTV – https://t.co/gylrSkNoOS 👊#UnitedTogether pic.twitter.com/NbhN8qZzTn — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) October 25, 2021

Jeando Fuchs benched for Declan Glass

With the rain teeming down on the Tony Macaroni Arena, United made one key change: bringing in Glass for fans’ favourite Jeando Fuchs.

It was only the second start in 21 months for Glass.

And United almost got off to the perfect start as a stunning four-man move left Peter Pawlett with a golden chance to net inside 60 seconds.

Scott McMann, Ian Harkes and Nicky Clark combined to set up Pawlett to fire wide from six yards.

But Livi were up for a battle and former Arbroath star Williamson came close as his stunning half-volley went inches over the top.

Livingston strike first blow

Livi struck first, in 37 minutes, as Odin Bailey’s corner was met by Jack Fiztwater.

His powerful header crossed the line despite the best efforts of Benjamin Siegrist and Nicky Clark to keep it out.

United’s response was instant.

GOOOOAAAAAALLLLLLL UNIIIIITEEEEEEDDDD! PETER PAWLETT BABY GETS US LEVEL!!!!! pic.twitter.com/oSbp6zWzgI — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) October 27, 2021

McMann’s superb through ball found Ilmari Niskanen and the Finnish star cut back for Pawlett to net.

There was to be further drama before the break, as Williamson was shown a straight red for his late challenge on Glass.

Livid Livi boss Dave Martindale was sent to the stands in protest.

A dramatic first half between @LiviFCOfficial and @dundeeunitedfc ends 1-1 with former Arbroath star Ben Williamson red carded for a challenge on Declan Glass. pic.twitter.com/PLb2iRXbXL — Ewan Smith (@ewansmithpr) October 27, 2021

But United struggled to break down a battling Livi side.

It took 62 minutes before they had their first sight on goal with Dylan Levitt curling a 20-yard effort wide.

Saturday’s goal-scoring hero, Charlie Mulgrew, almost netted again but his stunning 30-yard effort turned over by Max Stryjek on 75 minutes.

United were running out of ideas but sub Max Biamou came close late on, as his diving header was superbly blocked by Strykek to earn Livingston a point.

Livingston v Dundee United teams

Livingston: Stryjek; Devlin, Fitzwater, Obileye, Kelly, Bailey (Hamilton 78), Pittman, Holt, Williamson, Forrest (Parkes 74), Anderson (Montano 46). Subs: Maley; Sibbald, Jacobs, McMillan.

Dundee United: Siegrist, Freeman, McMann, Mulgrew, Edwards, Levitt, Niskanen (Chalmers 61), Glass (Fuchs 61), Harkes, Clark (Biamou 74), Pawlett. Subs: Newman; Hoti, Appere, Smith.

Referee – Colin Steven.