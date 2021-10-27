Dundee United starlet shines as Scotland U17s claim crucial victory in Northern Ireland

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dundee United midfielder Lewis O’Donnell played a starring role as Scotland U17’s claimed a gutsy victory over their Northern Ireland counter-parts.

The highly-rated 16-year-old was named in the starting line-up for Wednesday’s showdown at Mourneview Park in Lurgan.

And O’Donnell helped Brian McLaughlin’s Tartan teens claim a dramatic 3-2 triumph, with a double from Rangers’ Rory Wilson and a strike by Manchester United kid Malachi Sharpe doing the damage.

Scotland had fallen behind twice through goals from Daithi Mccallion and Omari Kellyman.

Another Tannadice midfielder, 15-year-old Craig Moore, climbed from the bench to replace O’Donnell after 54 minutes.

The triumph ensured a winning start to Scotland’s Under-17 European Championship qualifying round.

Next up for McLaughlin’s young Scots are clashes against Albania (October 30) and Italy (November 2).