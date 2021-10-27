Dundee United starlet shines as Scotland U17s claim crucial victory in Northern Ireland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United starlet shines as Scotland U17s claim crucial victory in Northern Ireland

By Alan Temple
October 27 2021, 5.16pm Updated: October 27 2021, 7.24pm
O'Donnell in action
O'Donnell in action

Dundee United midfielder Lewis O’Donnell played a starring role as Scotland U17’s claimed a gutsy victory over their Northern Ireland counter-parts.

The highly-rated 16-year-old was named in the starting line-up for Wednesday’s showdown at Mourneview Park in Lurgan.

And O’Donnell helped Brian McLaughlin’s Tartan teens claim a dramatic 3-2 triumph, with a double from Rangers’ Rory Wilson and a strike by Manchester United kid Malachi Sharpe doing the damage.

Scotland had fallen behind twice through goals from Daithi Mccallion and Omari Kellyman.

Gifted: O’Donnell

Another Tannadice midfielder, 15-year-old Craig Moore, climbed from the bench to replace O’Donnell after 54 minutes.

The triumph ensured a winning start to Scotland’s Under-17 European Championship qualifying round.

Next up for McLaughlin’s young Scots are clashes against Albania (October 30) and Italy (November 2).

Dundee United kid notches crucial goal as Scotland share Victory Shield glory in Belfast

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier