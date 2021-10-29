Dundee United star Declan Glass: I’ve bonded with Tam Courts over our football addiction

An error occurred. Please try again.

Declan Glass has revealed how he has bonded with Dundee United boss Tam Courts over their joint addiction to football.

Courts revealed last week that he thinks about the game and his job at United ’24/7.’

And Glass insists the pair are cut from the same cloth when it comes to their love of the beautiful game.

Glass has worked his way into the United first team and signed a new deal after he was out for a year with a serious knee injury.

And he’s determined to repay the faith being shown in him by Courts.

“When the manager came in I had already moved up to the first team but I’ve always spoken to him,” said Glass.

“He’s a football man like myself. I love football and we’ve had lots of chat about it.

“If you ask people, they’ll tell you that I’ll speak to anyone about football all day long.

“He’s putting faith in me and hopefully I can pay him back like I did at Easter Road.

“I can’t say enough about the gaffer and the coaching staff for the faith they have put in me.

Back on the pitch making a difference after a year out @declanglass10 👏#DUTV subscribers can hear the full thoughts of Deco now pic.twitter.com/lSLR7xOX7B — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) October 17, 2021

“It’s well-documented that I’ve not played for 12 months.

“But to come back in and play twice in the deep end of the Scottish Premiership has been a joy.

“It fills me full of confidence going forward that the staff have got so much belief in me.”

Declan Glass: I have no problem with Ben Williamson

Meanwhile, Glass insists he has no issues with Livingston star Ben Williamson for the red card challenge that left him writhing in pain.

Glass admits he was ‘a bit scared’ in the seconds that followed Williamson’s tackle in Wednesday’s 1-1 draw at United.

But he added: “I’ve not seen the challenge back yet but I don’t think Ben has meant anything by it.

“He’s just caught me late and obviously the referee has pulled out the red card. That’s all outwith my control.

“There was an instant shock of pain and I was a bit scared. It’s been a tough 12 months, everyone knows that about me.

“I’m glad to come out of that challenge unscathed but, again, to be fair to their player hasn’t meant anything by the challenge.”