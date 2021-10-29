Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee United

Dundee United star Declan Glass: I’ve bonded with Tam Courts over our football addiction

By Ewan Smith
October 29 2021, 7.45am
Declan Glass is a football addict just like Dundee United boss Tam Courts
Declan Glass has revealed how he has bonded with Dundee United boss Tam Courts over their joint addiction to football.

Courts revealed last week that he thinks about the game and his job at United ’24/7.’

And Glass insists the pair are cut from the same cloth when it comes to their love of the beautiful game.

Glass has worked his way into the United first team and signed a new deal after he was out for a year with a serious knee injury.

And he’s determined to repay the faith being shown in him by Courts.

“When the manager came in I had already moved up to the first team but I’ve always spoken to him,” said Glass.

Tam Courts has made a big impression on Declan Glass

“He’s a football man like myself. I love football and we’ve had lots of chat about it.

“If you ask people, they’ll tell you that I’ll speak to anyone about football all day long.

“He’s putting faith in me and hopefully I can pay him back like I did at Easter Road.

“I can’t say enough about the gaffer and the coaching staff for the faith they have put in me.

“It’s well-documented that I’ve not played for 12 months.

“But to come back in and play twice in the deep end of the Scottish Premiership has been a joy.

“It fills me full of confidence going forward that the staff have got so much belief in me.”

Meanwhile, Glass insists he has no issues with Livingston star Ben Williamson for the red card challenge that left him writhing in pain.

Glass admits he was ‘a bit scared’ in the seconds that followed Williamson’s tackle in Wednesday’s 1-1 draw at United.

Declan Glass insists he has no problem with Ben Williamson for his challenge on Wednesday night

But he added: “I’ve not seen the challenge back yet but I don’t think Ben has meant anything by it.

“He’s just caught me late and obviously the referee has pulled out the red card. That’s all outwith my control.

“There was an instant shock of pain and I was a bit scared. It’s been a tough 12 months, everyone knows that about me.

“I’m glad to come out of that challenge unscathed but, again, to be fair to their player hasn’t meant anything by the challenge.”

