Dundee United fans snap up Hearts ticket allocation in just THREE HOURS – but there could be hope for those who missed out…

Dundee United fans have snapped up their initial ticket allocation for next week’s trip to Hearts – in just three hours.

United supporters have loved watching their side soar up the Premiership under Tam Courts and have backed them in huge numbers in recent weeks.

The Tangerines took 1600 fans to their midweek draw with Livingston and have also been backed by bumper supports at Hibs, St Mirren and St Johnstone this season.

Our initial allocation of tickets for the visit to Tynecastle have sold out.

We are hoping to receive a further allocation and will update in due course.#UnitedTogether pic.twitter.com/YFlYADKZv7 — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) October 29, 2021

That trend shows no sign of slowing down ahead of next weekend’s clash with Hearts, for which United fans sold out their initial allocation in three hours.

Briefs were released at 9am and Friday, with eager punters snapping them all up by lunchtime.

But those who were caught out by demand may still have a chance to get their hands on a ticket.

United have requested a further selection of tickets from Hearts – and it is hoped a very limited number could be made available.

Should the Jam Tarts agree, any further allocation will be released to fans on Monday.