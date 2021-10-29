Dundee United fans snap up Hearts ticket allocation in just THREE HOURS – but there could be hope for those who missed out…

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee United fans snap up Hearts ticket allocation in just THREE HOURS – but there could be hope for those who missed out…

By Sean Hamilton
October 29 2021, 2.58pm Updated: October 29 2021, 3.03pm
Dundee United fans may still be able to snap up a ticket for next weekend's clash with Hearts at Tynecastle.
Dundee United fans have snapped up their initial ticket allocation for next week’s trip to Hearts – in just three hours.

United supporters have loved watching their side soar up the Premiership under Tam Courts and have backed them in huge numbers in recent weeks.

The Tangerines took 1600 fans to their midweek draw with Livingston and have also been backed by bumper supports at Hibs, St Mirren and St Johnstone this season.

That trend shows no sign of slowing down ahead of next weekend’s clash with Hearts, for which United fans sold out their initial allocation in three hours.

Briefs were released at 9am and Friday, with eager punters snapping them all up by lunchtime.

But those who were caught out by demand may still have a chance to get their hands on a ticket.

United have requested a further selection of tickets from Hearts – and it is hoped a very limited number could be made available.

Should the Jam Tarts agree, any further allocation will be released to fans on Monday.

EXCLUSIVE: Vancouver fans have ‘fallen in love’ with Ryan Gauld – and ex-Dundee United star is ready for Scotland call, says St Johnstone legend Whitecaps coach

