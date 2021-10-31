Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
3 things we learned about Dundee United after first defeat in TWO MONTHS at home to St Johnstone

By Ewan Smith
October 31 2021, 5.00pm
Ilmari Niskanen is dejected as he tastes defeat for the first time as a Dundee United player
Ilmari Niskanen is dejected as he tastes defeat for the first time as a Dundee United player

Dundee United’s incredible early season form hit a ‘bump in the road’ on Saturday as they crashed to defeat at home to St Johnstone.

It’s the first time since the end of August United have lost in the Scottish Premiership.

A seven game unbeaten run took United into joint third and has given them a six point cushion over fifth placed Hibernian.

But while defeat is never welcome, there were plenty of positives to take from the loss to St Johnstone.

Courier Sport was at Tannadice for the game and here is what we learned…

Tam Courts isn’t afraid to experiment

Tam Courts rung the changes in his Dundee United side from the 1-1 midweek draw with Livingston, bringing in four players.

Youngsters Kerr Smith, Logan Chalmers and Louis Appere were all given their chance to shine.

It was a clever man-management ploy by Tam Courts but also a bit of a gamble.

His side has been fairly settled over the seven game unbeaten run.

But Courts knows full well he’ll need to call on his entire squad this season.

Courts rested four players for the St Johnstone defeat

And he wanted to ‘test the depth’ of his squad.

In truth, it wasn’t to be Chalmers or Appere’s afternoon.

Chalmers is still finding his feet after his return from injury. He made just 13 touches before he was subbed off and his day will come.

Logan Chalmers

Appere looked a little bit livelier on his side.

But with United trailing 1-0 at the break it made sense to bring on experienced duo Peter Pawlett and Ilmari Niskanen.

In doing so at half-time, Courts showed he’ll be quick to react if something isn’t working.

Ilmari Niskanen is becoming key player for Dundee United

Ilmari Niskanen has been a top performer for Dundee United

Niskanen has been a slow-burner of a United summer signing in comparison to the likes of Dylan Levitt and Charlie Mulgrew.

But with every passing week, the Finnish international is becoming increasingly influential.

He was rested for the first half of the St Johnstone defeat but what an impact he made in the second 45.

Opta stats show Niskanen made ten crosses in the second half – six more than any other player. He also made three key passes.

It was an energetic display from Niskanen and he has chalked up several assists in recent weeks following his winner against Ross County.

United have missed chance to go top in St Johnstone defeat

Peter Pawlett’s Dundee United could have gone joint top with a win over St Johnstone

Could have, should have, would have.

It’s easy to rue to the points that got away but had United collected the wins  v Livingston and St Johnstone they’d be top.

The fact that they are within touching distance of leaders Rangers underlines their incredible start to the season.

Defeat is never nice.

But if they can make it a one-off, United fans could be in for a real treat this year.

Dundee United 0 St Johnstone 1: Zander Clark heroics help Saints claim first Tannadice win in six years

