3 things we learned about Dundee United after first defeat in TWO MONTHS at home to St Johnstone

Dundee United’s incredible early season form hit a ‘bump in the road’ on Saturday as they crashed to defeat at home to St Johnstone.

It’s the first time since the end of August United have lost in the Scottish Premiership.

A seven game unbeaten run took United into joint third and has given them a six point cushion over fifth placed Hibernian.

But while defeat is never welcome, there were plenty of positives to take from the loss to St Johnstone.

Courier Sport was at Tannadice for the game and here is what we learned…

Tam Courts isn’t afraid to experiment

🗣"We created multiple opportunities and barring great goalkeeping, it was the only thing that prevented us getting the three points today." 🎥 Hear from the Gaffer and Nicky Clark after tonight's match against St Johnstone

Tam Courts rung the changes in his Dundee United side from the 1-1 midweek draw with Livingston, bringing in four players.

Youngsters Kerr Smith, Logan Chalmers and Louis Appere were all given their chance to shine.

It was a clever man-management ploy by Tam Courts but also a bit of a gamble.

His side has been fairly settled over the seven game unbeaten run.

But Courts knows full well he’ll need to call on his entire squad this season.

And he wanted to ‘test the depth’ of his squad.

In truth, it wasn’t to be Chalmers or Appere’s afternoon.

Chalmers is still finding his feet after his return from injury. He made just 13 touches before he was subbed off and his day will come.

Appere looked a little bit livelier on his side.

But with United trailing 1-0 at the break it made sense to bring on experienced duo Peter Pawlett and Ilmari Niskanen.

In doing so at half-time, Courts showed he’ll be quick to react if something isn’t working.

Ilmari Niskanen is becoming key player for Dundee United

Niskanen has been a slow-burner of a United summer signing in comparison to the likes of Dylan Levitt and Charlie Mulgrew.

But with every passing week, the Finnish international is becoming increasingly influential.

He was rested for the first half of the St Johnstone defeat but what an impact he made in the second 45.

Happy Birthday Immi 🎂🥳 Have a great day!

Opta stats show Niskanen made ten crosses in the second half – six more than any other player. He also made three key passes.

It was an energetic display from Niskanen and he has chalked up several assists in recent weeks following his winner against Ross County.

United have missed chance to go top in St Johnstone defeat

Could have, should have, would have.

It’s easy to rue to the points that got away but had United collected the wins v Livingston and St Johnstone they’d be top.

The fact that they are within touching distance of leaders Rangers underlines their incredible start to the season.

Defeat is never nice.

But if they can make it a one-off, United fans could be in for a real treat this year.