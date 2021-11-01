Peter Pawlett reckons St Johnstone’s Zander Clark will be back in Scotland squad after 90 minute masterclass at Dundee United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Peter Pawlett reckons St Johnstone’s Zander Clark will be back in Scotland squad after 90 minute masterclass at Dundee United

By Ewan Smith
November 1 2021, 7.45am Updated: November 1 2021, 9.01am
Zander Clark was outstanding for St Johnstone in the win over Dundee United
Zander Clark was outstanding for St Johnstone in the win over Dundee United

Peter Pawlett believes Zander Clark’s heroic display against Dundee United should earn the St Johnstone keeper a Scotland recall.

Pawlett was denied three times by Clark as Saints survived a second half onslaught to claim their first Tannadice win since 2015.

Clark earned his maiden Scotland call-up for the triple header with Denmark, Moldova and Austria.

But he was left out by Steve Clarke for the games with Israel and Faroe Islands, with Rangers keeper Jon McLaughlin and Liam Kelly as understudy to Craig Gordon.

Clarke is now set to name his squad for the crucial World Cup double header with Moldova and Denmark.

And Pawlett believes the Perth star’s 90 minute goalkeeping masterclass should be enough to merit a place.

Zander Clark produced a string of top saves to deny Dundee United and help St Johnstone claim victory

“Zander Clark was unbelievable and some of the saves he made were special,” said Pawlett.

“It was three or four point blank saves he made.

“I came on at half time and fell like I could have scored a hat-trick and I feel a bit hard done by.

“When I was on loan at St Johnstone, Zander was just a young lad but he always had that ability.

“Now he’s showing it. He deserves his chance in the Scotland squad and I am sure on that performance alone he’ll be back in the next one.”

Team-mate Ryan Edwards, who had two point-blank headers saved by Clark echoed Pawlett’s sentiment.

“I went to congratulate Clark at the end,” said Edwards.

Ryan Edwards congratulated Zander Clark after St Johnstone’s win

“You don’t normally do that when you lose a game but sometimes you have to take your hat off to opponents.

“I just told him it was an outstanding performance.

“I don’t know how many clear cut chances we had in the game but he stopped everything that was thrown at him.

“He kept me out twice, Peter out twice, Nicky Clark. The list goes on. He had a great game.”

Meanwhile, Pawlett insists United’s first defeat in two months was ‘just a blip.’

United are still joint third with Hearts and they face the Edinburgh side at Tynecastle next weekend.

Peter Pawlett looking frustrated as Clark’s masterclass denied Dundee United a win at home to St Johnstone

“We have had a good start to the season and this is just a blip,” said Pawlett.

“Sometimes football is cruel and we will look forward to next week.

“I saw they (Hearts) lost. It will be a good game next week and I am looking forward to it.

“I’ve not been there since the new stand opened. It should be a good encounter.”

