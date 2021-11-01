Ilmari Niskanen and Peter Pawlett: The weekend Opta stats that spell out the importance of Dundee United’s dynamic duo

An error occurred. Please try again.

The impact of Ilmari Niskanen and Peter Pawlett on Dundee United simply cannot be overstated.

Niskanen has become increasingly influential in recent weeks and Pawlett is in the form of his life.

On Saturday the duo were rested for the first 45 minutes of the 1-0 loss to St Johnstone.

That gave Tam Courts the chance to test youngsters Logan Chalmers and Louis Appere.

There’s no doubting the talent of Chalmers and Appere and their time will come again.

But it didn’t work out for them on Saturday.

The half-time introduction of Niskanen and Pawlett transformed United’s attacking output.

United had 15 chances in the second period and almost 70% possession. By comparison, St Johnstone had just two second half chances.

And the Opta stats underline the importance of Dundee United’s wingers.

Peter Pawlett is ‘unplayable’

In the build up to Saturday’s game, Chalmers cited the impact being made by Pawlett under Courts’ charge.

“We knew he had had quality from seeing him before,” said Chalmers. “But he has been unplayable at times this year.”

Pawlett’s overall stats back up that assertion.

The former Aberdeen player has created 19 chances this year – four more than his nearest challenger at United, Ian Harkes.

Peter Pawlett bay-bay! 🙌 The Terrors are unbeaten in their last 5 league matches 👀💪#cinchPrem | @dundeeunitedfc pic.twitter.com/mamlSUQFUo — SPFL (@spfl) October 28, 2021

That also places him in the top ten in the Scottish Premiership alongside Dundee’s ex-United star Paul McMullan.

Pawlett claimed after the game he could have had a hat-trick.

He was thwarted by outstanding St Johnstone keeper Zander Clark four times in 45 minutes.

Ilmari Niskanen: The Flying Finn

Niskanen had to be patient to get his Dundee United career off and running.

“The best atmosphere of my life.”

Ilmari Niskanen on his derby debut for @dundeeunitedfc

FULL STORY: https://t.co/HGMBEFUAck pic.twitter.com/9PCw4DcZ2I — Ewan Smith (@ewansmithpr) September 22, 2021

The Finnish international was kept in cold storage, facing a two-week work permit wait following his move from FC Ingolstadt in August.

He has also often been used as a substitute or taken off early, meaning Niskanen has played just 570 minutes this year.

But there is no doubting his quality as Niskanen tops Dundee United’s Opta charts for ‘big chances created’.

Only Rangers star James Tavernier and Aberdeen’s Calvin Ramsay have more assists than Niskanen’s three this year.

Against, St Johnstone he made ten crosses from open play in the second period. That is six more than his closest challenger, Scott McMann.

With Niskanen and Pawlett combining to increase United’s attacking ammunition, the hosts peppered Clark’s goal with 15 second half chances.

That compares to just FOUR in the opening period.

Kerr Smith: Composure beyond his years

Youngster Kerr Smith is making significant contribution to United when he plays.

And he started in place of the rested Kieran Freeman.

Deployed at right wing-back, Smith coped well with the attacking threat of St Johnstone speed merchant Michael O’Halloran.

He is also showing great composure – finding a team-mate with 91.9% of his passes.