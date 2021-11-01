Ilmari Niskanen and Peter Pawlett: The weekend Opta stats that spell out the importance of Dundee United’s dynamic duo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Ilmari Niskanen and Peter Pawlett: The weekend Opta stats that spell out the importance of Dundee United’s dynamic duo

By Ewan Smith
November 1 2021, 5.05pm Updated: November 1 2021, 6.31pm
Ilmari Niskanen and Peter Pawlett are hugely influential players for Dundee United


The impact of Ilmari Niskanen and Peter Pawlett on Dundee United simply cannot be overstated.

Niskanen has become increasingly influential in recent weeks and Pawlett is in the form of his life.

On Saturday the duo were rested for the first 45 minutes of the 1-0 loss to St Johnstone.

That gave Tam Courts the chance to test youngsters Logan Chalmers and Louis Appere.

Louis Appere was given a Dundee United start against St Johnstone

There’s no doubting the talent of Chalmers and Appere and their time will come again.

But it didn’t work out for them on Saturday.

The half-time introduction of Niskanen and Pawlett transformed United’s attacking output.

United had 15 chances in the second period and almost 70% possession. By comparison, St Johnstone had just two second half chances.

And the Opta stats underline the importance of Dundee United’s wingers.

Peter Pawlett is ‘unplayable’

Peter Pawlett

In the build up to Saturday’s game, Chalmers cited the impact being made by Pawlett under Courts’ charge.

“We knew he had had quality from seeing him before,” said Chalmers. “But he has been unplayable at times this year.”

Pawlett’s overall stats back up that assertion.

The former Aberdeen player has created 19 chances this year – four more than his nearest challenger at United, Ian Harkes.

That also places him in the top ten in the Scottish Premiership alongside Dundee’s ex-United star Paul McMullan.

Pawlett claimed after the game he could have had a hat-trick.

He was thwarted by outstanding St Johnstone keeper Zander Clark four times in 45 minutes.

Ilmari Niskanen: The Flying Finn

Niskanen had to be patient to get his Dundee United career off and running.

The Finnish international was kept in cold storage, facing a two-week work permit wait following his move from FC Ingolstadt in August.

He has also often been used as a substitute or taken off early, meaning Niskanen has played just 570 minutes this year.

But there is no doubting his quality as Niskanen tops Dundee United’s Opta charts for ‘big chances created’.

Only Rangers star James Tavernier and Aberdeen’s Calvin Ramsay have more assists than Niskanen’s three this year.

Ilmari Niskanen and Peter Pawlett’s heatmap shows their attacking threat for Dundee United at home to St Johnstone

Against, St Johnstone he made ten crosses from open play in the second period. That is six more than his closest challenger, Scott McMann.

With Niskanen and Pawlett combining to increase United’s attacking ammunition, the hosts peppered Clark’s goal with 15 second half chances.

That compares to just FOUR in the opening period.

Dundee United dominated second half possession against St Johnstone

Kerr Smith: Composure beyond his years

Youngster Kerr Smith is making significant contribution to United when he plays.

And he started in place of the rested Kieran Freeman.

Deployed at right wing-back, Smith coped well with the attacking threat of St Johnstone speed merchant Michael O’Halloran.

He is also showing great composure – finding a team-mate with 91.9% of his passes.

Opta analysis: Wing men Kieran Freeman and Scott McMann are gliding Dundee United to success

