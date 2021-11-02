LEE WILKIE: Tam Courts will be rueing decision to rest key men after St Johnstone defeat

An error occurred. Please try again.

There haven’t been many times in his short career where Tam Courts will have rued some of his weekend decisions come a Monday morning.

That’s huge credit to him and the work he has done as Dundee United boss.

This week, though, I think he’ll have regretted resting Peter Pawlett, Ilmari Niskanen and Kieran Freeman against St Johnstone.

You could tell with how early he made the subs that he felt he should’ve had those boys on the pitch from the start.

There aren’t many clubs that can make a bunch of changes seamlessly.

And I don’t think you can do that with this Dundee United squad.

The players coming off on Saturday aren’t bad players by any means but Pawlett in particular has been a key man all season.

I think he could have got away with two changes and kept Pawlett in.

Saying that, though, it did take a Zander Clark masterclass to keep them out.

United need to remember that, though they were beaten.

They are playing well and will need to continue that to get anything from Tynecastle next weekend because Hearts will be hurting.

Robbie Neilson will be looking for a reaction from his side.

It’s up to Courts and United to pile on the pressure.

Lee Wilkie’s column is published in the Evening Telegraph every Tuesday.