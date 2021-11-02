Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
LEE WILKIE: Tam Courts will be rueing decision to rest key men after St Johnstone defeat

By Lee Wilkie
November 2 2021, 9.00am
Lee Wilkie (left); Tam Courts (top) and Zander Clark (bottom).
There haven’t been many times in his short career where Tam Courts will have rued some of his weekend decisions come a Monday morning.

That’s huge credit to him and the work he has done as Dundee United boss.

This week, though, I think he’ll have regretted resting Peter Pawlett, Ilmari Niskanen and Kieran Freeman against St Johnstone.

You could tell with how early he made the subs that he felt he should’ve had those boys on the pitch from the start.

Peter Pawlett came on at half-time.

There aren’t many clubs that can make a bunch of changes seamlessly.

And I don’t think you can do that with this Dundee United squad.

The players coming off on Saturday aren’t bad players by any means but Pawlett in particular has been a key man all season.

I think he could have got away with two changes and kept Pawlett in.

Saying that, though, it did take a Zander Clark masterclass to keep them out.

United need to remember that, though they were beaten.

They are playing well and will need to continue that to get anything from Tynecastle next weekend because Hearts will be hurting.

Robbie Neilson will be looking for a reaction from his side.

It’s up to Courts and United to pile on the pressure.

Lee Wilkie’s column is published in the Evening Telegraph every Tuesday.

 

