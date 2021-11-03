Ilmari Niskanen has added Scottish graft to Finnish craft – but Tam Courts reckons Dundee United star STILL hasn’t peaked

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Ilmari Niskanen has added Scottish graft to Finnish craft – but Tam Courts reckons Dundee United star STILL hasn’t peaked

By Sean Hamilton
November 3 2021, 10.26pm Updated: November 4 2021, 9.26am
Tam Courts is delighted by Ilmari Niskanen's progress since making his Dundee United bow.
Ilmari Niskanen has been terrifying Premiership defences for weeks with his craft.

Now he has added graft to his game – and Tam Courts reckons it will make Dundee United’s flying Finn an even more potent weapon.

Having endured his summer switch to United becoming bogged down in red tape, Niskanen had to wait to make his bow.

He has since proved his worth with a series of impressive displays, culminating in another call-up to the Finland squad to face France and Bosnia.

His rapid progress has delighted United’s head coach.

Ilmari Niskanen terrorised St Johnstone’s defence after coming on at half-time against the Perth side.

And Courts thinks Tangerines fans can prepare for more impressive displays as Niskanen continues to adapt.

“I can see a huge difference in Ilmari over the last few weeks,” he said.

“It took time to get him here and get him playing, but he’s really kicked on lately.

“The way we play is compatible with the way he likes to play, he’s quick and aggressive so he’s made a big difference in the games he’s played.

“There has definitely been a shift for him in the last month or so.

“When you look at his numbers, you are seeing goals and assists there and it’s nice to have a player like that available to us.

“He’s adapted to the physical aspect of the game here.

Ilmari Niskanen is enjoying life at Dundee United.

“You could see from the start he had the technical ability and from the way he worked, it was only a matter of time before he got up to speed.

“He’s got used to the pace of the game and right now he looks like he’s going from strength to strength.

Getting back in the Finland squad has been significant for him too and I think you’ll only see him get better.”

With the first round of fixtures done and dusted, United are sitting pretty in fourth place with 21 points, just two behind Celtic in second and six behind league leaders Rangers.

It has been a dream start for to life under Courts for Tangerines fans.

Tam Courts has had plenty to smile about so far this season.

But while the Tannadice boss is pleased with how his side are performing, he wants “consistency” to be the watchword between now and the New Year.

“I always saw a lot of potential in this group of players and it was about letting them be as good as they can be,” he said.

Winning against Rangers was a big result, that was a step forward and then we won the Dundee derby, which took us another step forward.

“I think the players have taken on the ideas well, the performance levels have been good and we just need to find a level of consistency during the winter.

“Nobody is running away with it and nobody is cast adrift at the bottom, so it’s going to be an interesting second quarter.”

