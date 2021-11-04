EXCLUSIVE: Craig Levein urges Dundee United starlet Kerr Smith to slap on ‘L’ plates and soak up lessons from ‘Rolls-Royce’ star Charlie Mulgrew

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
EXCLUSIVE: Craig Levein urges Dundee United starlet Kerr Smith to slap on ‘L’ plates and soak up lessons from ‘Rolls-Royce’ star Charlie Mulgrew

By Ewan Smith
November 4 2021, 12.06pm Updated: November 4 2021, 12.11pm
Craig Levein has urged Kerr Smith to stick around at Dundee United and learn from Charlie Mulgrew
At 16, Kerr Smith still isn’t old enough to drive – but he is already in the fast lane at Dundee United.

Smith became the youngest ever United player to play in a Dundee derby earlier this year.

He was then trusted at the heart of their defence in a 1-1 draw at Celtic Park.

The teenage defender already has a host of suitors down south after just ten first team games

But Smith’s Tannadice career is still very much in its infancy as he stars alongside ‘Rolls-Royce’ defender Charlie Mulgrew.

And former Celtic and Scotland star Mulgrew can help mould Smith into a star – according to ex-Dundee United boss Craig Levein.

“Charlie Mulgrew is like a Rolls-Royce,” Levein told Courier Sport.

“He is so calm and composed. He has the level of assurance you get from playing at the top.

“What a signing he’s been and any youngster can learn from him.

“If I was to give Kerr – or any young player advice – it would be ‘stick around’.

“Once you get that taste of first-team football it’s difficult to go to a bigger club and find yourself in their under-18s or reserves.

Kerr Smith should ‘be patient’

“It can be years before you get a chance at the first team. You can become very disillusioned by it all.

“I’m not saying Kerr isn’t good enough to go straight into a top team, maybe he is.

“But it’s always better to take incremental steps to the top.

Kerr Smith is learning his trade under Dundee United boss Tam Courts

“Look at the players who left here with very little first team experience. You’ll often find it’s three or four years before they emerge.

“Compare that with those who moved down south after 50 or 100 games. It’s a world of difference.

“Guys like Andy Robertson and Stuart Armstrong got their games and then went down south to go straight into the first team.

“The success rate is a lot higher if you are willing to be patient.”

Craig Levein: January is crucial month for Dundee United

Hearts ran out winners the last time they faced Dundee United

Levein’s old clubs Hearts and Dundee United meet in Saturday’s mouth-watering clash at Tynecastle.

Both sides are joint third, just two points adrift of second-placed Celtic.

But while Levein is thrilled by their starts, he insists the January transfer window will be crucial.

United fans hope their side can hang onto star men Benjamin Siegrist and Jeando Fuchs.

And Levein believes adding quality is crucial.

Benjamin Siegrist has been outstanding for Dundee United

“Tony Asghar will be delighted with the progress being made under Tam Courts,” said Levein.

“United and Hearts have done really well but January is a huge month.

“When you are doing well you should always add to your squad to bear the fruits of your success.

“Saturday will be a cracking game. It will be almost too close to call but the fact it’s at Tynecastle gives Hearts a boost.”

EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United expectation levels ‘through the roof’ as Ryan Edwards rues missed chance to go top

