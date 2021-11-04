EXCLUSIVE: Craig Levein urges Dundee United starlet Kerr Smith to slap on ‘L’ plates and soak up lessons from ‘Rolls-Royce’ star Charlie Mulgrew

An error occurred. Please try again.

At 16, Kerr Smith still isn’t old enough to drive – but he is already in the fast lane at Dundee United.

Smith became the youngest ever United player to play in a Dundee derby earlier this year.

He was then trusted at the heart of their defence in a 1-1 draw at Celtic Park.

The teenage defender already has a host of suitors down south after just ten first team games

But Smith’s Tannadice career is still very much in its infancy as he stars alongside ‘Rolls-Royce’ defender Charlie Mulgrew.

And former Celtic and Scotland star Mulgrew can help mould Smith into a star – according to ex-Dundee United boss Craig Levein.

“Charlie Mulgrew is like a Rolls-Royce,” Levein told Courier Sport.

“He is so calm and composed. He has the level of assurance you get from playing at the top.

“What a signing he’s been and any youngster can learn from him.

“If I was to give Kerr – or any young player advice – it would be ‘stick around’.

“Once you get that taste of first-team football it’s difficult to go to a bigger club and find yourself in their under-18s or reserves.

Kerr Smith should ‘be patient’

“It can be years before you get a chance at the first team. You can become very disillusioned by it all.

“I’m not saying Kerr isn’t good enough to go straight into a top team, maybe he is.

“But it’s always better to take incremental steps to the top.

“Look at the players who left here with very little first team experience. You’ll often find it’s three or four years before they emerge.

“Compare that with those who moved down south after 50 or 100 games. It’s a world of difference.

“Guys like Andy Robertson and Stuart Armstrong got their games and then went down south to go straight into the first team.

“The success rate is a lot higher if you are willing to be patient.”

Craig Levein: January is crucial month for Dundee United

Levein’s old clubs Hearts and Dundee United meet in Saturday’s mouth-watering clash at Tynecastle.

Both sides are joint third, just two points adrift of second-placed Celtic.

But while Levein is thrilled by their starts, he insists the January transfer window will be crucial.

United fans hope their side can hang onto star men Benjamin Siegrist and Jeando Fuchs.

And Levein believes adding quality is crucial.

“Tony Asghar will be delighted with the progress being made under Tam Courts,” said Levein.

“United and Hearts have done really well but January is a huge month.

“When you are doing well you should always add to your squad to bear the fruits of your success.

“Saturday will be a cracking game. It will be almost too close to call but the fact it’s at Tynecastle gives Hearts a boost.”