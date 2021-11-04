Liam Smith eyes New Firm derby return as Dundee United boss Tam Courts gives Marc McNulty injury update

An error occurred. Please try again.

Liam Smith hopes to end a ten-week spell on the sidelines with a return to the Dundee United side for the Aberdeen clash later this month.

Defender Smith, 25, hasn’t played for United since picking up a knee injury during their 0-0 draw with St Mirren on September 11th.

Kieran Freeman has taken Smith’s place at wing-back in recent weeks and grabbed his opportunity with both hands.

Freeman scored his first senior goal in the recent 3-0 win at Hibernian, describing it as the ‘best moment of his life.’

But Smith is nearing full fitness and targeting a return to the United side in the coming weeks.

Saturday’s trip to Hearts will come too soon for Smith but he could be in contention for the visit of New Firm rivals Aberdeen to Tannadice on November 20th.

“Liam is at the very latter stages of his rehab, ” said Courts. “Next week, during the international break, we’ll try and push him over the threshold.

“Hopefully we’ll have him back after that. He is making good progress and Liam will be a really good addition for us.

“He has been out for such a long game – since the St Mirren game.

“We have taken some strides on the pitch since then. Given the way he likes to play football, that will be a really nice compliment to him.”

Marc McNulty trying ‘to get back sooner than expected’

Meanwhile, Courts has revealed striker Marc McNulty is making good progress on his rehab from a long-term knee injury.

McNulty is expected to be out until January but the Scotland star is trying to speed up his recovery time.

“Marc has had his brace taken off and is walking freely again,” added Courts.

“I get the feeling from speaking to the medical staff that he wants to get back sooner than expected.

“But we are trying to keep him relaxed and sticking to the plan. The plan is still the early part of the New Year.”

Courts has confirmed the club has begun initial contract talks with a host of youngsters.

Louis Appere, Chris Mochrie, Lewis Neilson and Archie Meekison are all being offered new deals or extensions.

Talks are also ongoing with key players Benji Siegrist, Jeando Fuchs and Ian Harkes.

“We are speaking in the background about planning for January and contract extensions,” added Courts.

"There's healthy competition in the squad, the Gaffer touches on that and its a case of putting your best self forward when you get the opportunity." 📺 Our Academy graduate Louis Appéré looks ahead to tomorrow's cinch Premiership match at Livi ➡ https://t.co/uWqmVCcVWY pic.twitter.com/RzghLTeta3 — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) October 26, 2021

“We are keen to have some continuity and secure the long-term future of our young players.”

“But I wouldn’t say there is anything imminent.

“We want to focus on the games. It may be a topic for discussion during the international break.”