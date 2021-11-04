Liam Smith eyes New Firm derby return as Dundee United boss Tam Courts gives Marc McNulty injury update

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Liam Smith eyes New Firm derby return as Dundee United boss Tam Courts gives Marc McNulty injury update

By Ewan Smith
November 4 2021, 10.27pm
Tam Courts has offered injury updates on Dundee United duo Liam Smith and Marc McNulty
Liam Smith hopes to end a ten-week spell on the sidelines with a return to the Dundee United side for the Aberdeen clash later this month.

Defender Smith, 25, hasn’t played for United since picking up a knee injury during their 0-0 draw with St Mirren on September 11th.

Kieran Freeman has taken Smith’s place at wing-back in recent weeks and grabbed his opportunity with both hands.

Freeman scored his first senior goal in the recent 3-0 win at Hibernian, describing it as the ‘best moment of his life.’

But Smith is nearing full fitness and targeting a return to the United side in the coming weeks.

Kieran Freeman has made a real impact since taking over from injured Liam Smith in recent weeks

Saturday’s trip to Hearts will come too soon for Smith but he could be in contention for the visit of New Firm rivals Aberdeen to Tannadice on November 20th.

“Liam is at the very latter stages of his rehab, ” said Courts. “Next week, during the international break, we’ll try and push him over the threshold.

“Hopefully we’ll have him back after that. He is making good progress and Liam will be a really good addition for us.

“He has been out for such a long game – since the St Mirren game.

“We have taken some strides on the pitch since then. Given the way he likes to play football, that will be a really nice compliment to him.”

Marc McNulty trying ‘to get back sooner than expected’

While Liam Smith is on his way back, Marc McNulty is likely to be out until January

Meanwhile, Courts has revealed striker Marc McNulty is making good progress on his rehab from a long-term knee injury.

McNulty is expected to be out until January but the Scotland star is trying to speed up his recovery time.

“Marc has had his brace taken off and is walking freely again,” added Courts.

“I get the feeling from speaking to the medical staff that he wants to get back sooner than expected.

“But we are trying to keep him relaxed and sticking to the plan. The plan is still the early part of the New Year.”

Louis Appere has been offered a new deal by Dundee United

Courts has confirmed the club has begun initial contract talks with a host of youngsters.

Louis Appere, Chris Mochrie, Lewis Neilson and Archie Meekison are all being offered new deals or extensions.

Talks are also ongoing with key players Benji Siegrist, Jeando Fuchs and Ian Harkes.

“We are speaking in the background about planning for January and contract extensions,” added Courts.

“We are keen to have some continuity and secure the long-term future of our young players.”

“But I wouldn’t say there is anything imminent.

“We want to focus on the games. It may be a topic for discussion during the international break.”

