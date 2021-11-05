Charlie Mulgrew: I’ll be ready for late Scotland call-up if it comes

An error occurred. Please try again.

Charlie Mulgrew insists he’ll be ready to be called upon by Scotland if he is needed to keep their World Cup dream alive.

Dundee United star Mulgrew missed out on Steve Clarke’s squad for next week’s World Cup qualifiers with Moldova and Denmark – despite being in the form of his life.

And while he is 35, Mulgrew still hasn’t given up hope of adding to his 44 caps.

That call could come even sooner than expected with the injury to Norwich star Grant Hanley.

Mulgrew is on a list of candidates to replace Hanley and will discover his fate in the coming days.

Ironically, Mulgrew will face another candidate to replace Hanley – Hearts ace John Souttar – on Saturday as United travel to Tynecastle.

“Every Scottish player wants to play for their country,” said Mulgrew.

“It’s something I hoped would happen but I thought it was an outside chance because they’re pretty settled at the moment.

“But even though I have forty-four caps – I want another one.

“I still have the hunger to play for Scotland and be involved if that’s possible.

'Fancy footwork from Mulgrew!' 🤯 Charlie Mulgrew showed some nice moves, as he racked up an assist and a goal in Dundee United's 2-1 win against Motherwell 👏 Watch the Sportscene analysis ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/h9cSxoWzSx — BBC Sport Scotland (@BBCSportScot) October 24, 2021

“If Scotland need me then I’m available. I feel good, I feel my form is as good as ever and physically I am in good shape.

“I haven’t got in the last however many squads but I will still keep working hard. If it comes it comes.

“Davie Weir came back for Scotland when he was forty so it’s not something you ever close the door on.

“It was one of my career goals growing up, it’s a long time after you stop.

“But Steve Clarke has a lot of good players and they’re doing well, but you never say never.”

Charlie Mulgrew: No contact with Steve Clarke

Mulgrew, speaking before Hanley’s call-off from the Scotland squad, insists he’ll never shut the door on his country.

He watched Scotland’s Euro 2020 adventures on TV but is ready to run out at Hampden again if the call comes.

“With international football you never know what’s going to happen,” added Mulgrew.

They might end up needing someone next week, who knows?

“I was in the squads with Steve Clarke before but I haven’t spoken to him for a while and I don’t expect him to call me up.

“He’s so busy with so many players, it’s not for him to be phoning me.

“I am delighted to see him do well.

“It was a mix over the summer (Euro 2020) because for you want to be there and be involved.

“But I realised quickly I wasn’t going to be. I’d been injured and hadn’t been in the squads leading up to it, so I knew.

“Then you start supporting the team. It’s brilliant to see your country at a major championships. I really enjoyed it.”