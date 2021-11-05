Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Charlie Mulgrew: I’ll be ready for late Scotland call-up if it comes

By Ewan Smith
November 5 2021, 10.26pm
Charlie Mulgrew hasn't given up hope of starring for Scotland again
Charlie Mulgrew insists he’ll be ready to be called upon by Scotland if he is needed to keep their World Cup dream alive.

Dundee United star Mulgrew missed out on Steve Clarke’s squad for next week’s World Cup qualifiers with Moldova and Denmark – despite being in the form of his life.

And while he is 35, Mulgrew still hasn’t given up hope of adding to his 44 caps.

That call could come even sooner than expected with the injury to Norwich star Grant Hanley.

Mulgrew is on a list of candidates to replace Hanley and will discover his fate in the coming days.

Charlie Mulgrew captained Scotland during his international career

Ironically, Mulgrew will face another candidate to replace Hanley – Hearts ace John Souttar – on Saturday as United travel to Tynecastle.

“Every Scottish player wants to play for their country,” said Mulgrew.

“It’s something I hoped would happen but I thought it was an outside chance because they’re pretty settled at the moment.

“But even though I have forty-four caps – I want another one.

“I still have the hunger to play for Scotland and be involved if that’s possible.

“If Scotland need me then I’m available. I feel good, I feel my form is as good as ever and physically I am in good shape.

“I haven’t got in the last however many squads but I will still keep working hard. If it comes it comes.

“Davie Weir came back for Scotland when he was forty so it’s not something you ever close the door on.

“It was one of my career goals growing up, it’s a long time after you stop.

“But Steve Clarke has a lot of good players and they’re doing well, but you never say never.”

Charlie Mulgrew: No contact with Steve Clarke

Charlie Mulgrew is loving life back in Scotland since making the move to Dundee United

Mulgrew, speaking before Hanley’s call-off from the Scotland squad, insists he’ll never shut the door on his country.

He watched Scotland’s Euro 2020 adventures on TV but is ready to run out at Hampden again if the call comes.

“With international football you never know what’s going to happen,” added Mulgrew.

They might end up needing someone next week, who knows?

“I was in the squads with Steve Clarke before but I haven’t spoken to him for a while and I don’t expect him to call me up.

“He’s so busy with so many players, it’s not for him to be phoning me.

“I am delighted to see him do well.

“It was a mix over the summer (Euro 2020) because for you want to be there and be involved.

“But I realised quickly I wasn’t going to be. I’d been injured and hadn’t been in the squads leading up to it, so I knew.

“Then you start supporting the team. It’s brilliant to see your country at a major championships. I really enjoyed it.”

EXCLUSIVE: Craig Levein urges Dundee United starlet Kerr Smith to slap on ‘L’ plates and soak up lessons from ‘Rolls-Royce’ star Charlie Mulgrew

