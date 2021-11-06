Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Charlie Mulgrew set to miss out on Scotland recall after injury strikes during Dundee United defeat at Hearts

By Ewan Smith
November 6 2021, 6.04pm Updated: November 6 2021, 7.05pm
Charlie Mulgrew could be sidelined for Dundee United and Scotland after he was injured at Hearts
Charlie Mulgrew’s hopes of a late Scotland call-up are hanging in the balance after he was forced off injured in Dundee United’s defeat to Hearts.

Mulgrew was withdrawn at half-time with a muscular complaint of his side’s 5-2 defeat to Hearts.

Teenager Kerr Smith took his place in the heart of the Tannadice defence.

Mulgrew still hopes to add to this 44 caps  after a fine start to the season.

But he could miss out this time with former United star John Souttar in pole position to replace injured Grant Hanley.

It’s not yet clear how long Mulgrew will be out for but United hope he will be fit to star for them against Aberdeen on November 20th.

“It’s a muscular injury and something he felt at the start of the week,” said United boss Tam Courts when questioned on Mulgrew. “We have tried to nurse it from there.

“Obviously we go into the international break so we hoped we could get him through the 90 minutes.

“But it was one of those games for us when anything that could go wrong did. We couldn’t get that continuity going to get back into it.

“The feedback we have just had from the medical staff is that it is a muscular spasm. It will take 48 hours to assess that.

“I am not too sure the significance of the injury. It is too hard to say just now.”

Meanwhile, Hearts boss Robbie Neilson believes Souttar is ready to step into the breach to replace Hanley.

Ex-Tannadice gaffer Neilson revealed there has been ‘no contact’ with Scotland boss Steve Clarke ahead of next week’s double header with Moldova and Denmark.

But he added: “I think John is ready. He’d have been ready for a few years if it hadn’t been for injury.

“You can see what he’s brought to us over the last few months.”

