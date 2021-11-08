Ian Harkes insists Dundee United stars didn’t ‘buy into hype’ of early season plaudits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Ian Harkes insists Dundee United stars didn’t ‘buy into hype’ of early season plaudits

By Ewan Smith
November 8 2021, 7.45am
Ian Harkes has backed Dundee United to recover from Hearts loss
Ian Harkes insists Dundee United will bounce back from a heavy Hearts defeat – because they’ve refused to buy into their early season hype.

United suffered their heaviest defeat of the season as they crashed to a 5-2 loss at Tynecastle to make it three games without a win.

Despite their recent form the Tannadice still in fourth place going into the international break.

United have rightly received plaudits for the way they have started the new term.

But Harkes insists they haven’t become complacent.

Ian Harkes starring for Dundee United at Hearts

And he has called on his team-mates to reset and refocus ahead of the New Firm derby with Aberdeen on November 20th.

“I think we have to be pleased with where we are – challenging towards the top of the table,” said Harkes.

“We are disappointed to let ourselves down here.

“We have to work harder, use this international break to reset and go after the next run of games.

“The gaffer has said we don’t buy into our hype or the run that we’re on. We just reset each week and focus on the task at hand.

“That’s what we have tried to do. The last two results and we haven’t been pleased with ourselves.

“We have let the games slip away from us before reacting to create loads of chances.

“But we are in a good position. We have to be happy, learn from the mistakes we made here and push on.”

Ian Harkes: We missed Charlie Mulgrew

Charlie Mulgrew could be sidelined for Dundee United and Scotland after he was injured at Hearts

Meanwhile, Harkes has backed teenage defender Kerr Smith for filling the void left by Charlie Mulgrew.

Inspirational defender Mulgrew came off injured at half-time of the Hearts defeat with 16-year-old Smith replacing him.

‘Of course we are going to miss him (Charlie) when he’s not in there,” added Harkes. “He brings so much to the team on and off the ball.

‘He was struggling with a little bit of an injury and it was tough for him to go off.

‘We just had to get on with it. We didn’t focus on that too much.

‘He’s one of the leaders of the team but we were right behind Kerr coming on.”

Dundee United defender Kerr Smith linked with English giants Liverpool

