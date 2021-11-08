Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ryan Gauld the hero as former Dundee United star scores goal to secure Vancouver Whitecaps an MLS play-off place

By Eric Nicolson
November 8 2021, 7.14am Updated: November 8 2021, 2.26pm
Ryan Gauld celebrates his goal.
Ryan Gauld has sealed Vancouver Whitecaps’ place in the MLS play-offs.

The former Dundee United star’s 20th minute headed equaliser for the Canadian side secured a 1-1 draw against Seattle Sounders.

Next up for Vancouver in Western Conference Round One will be a game against Sporting Kansas City, whose main man is another ex-Tannadice hero, Johnny Russell.

Vancouver won their previous match, when both men scored.

Not only did Gauld score the crucial goal, he was also given the man of the match award as his stunning start to his MLS career continues.

“The 25-year-old has emerged as a truly dynamic threat in attack for the Whitecaps, looking every bit like the future building block Vancouver hoped they were getting when they brought him in mid-season,” a report on the MLS website read.

EXCLUSIVE: Vancouver fans have ‘fallen in love’ with Ryan Gauld – and ex-Dundee United star is ready for Scotland call, says St Johnstone legend Whitecaps coach

