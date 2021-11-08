Ryan Gauld the hero as former Dundee United star scores goal to secure Vancouver Whitecaps an MLS play-off place

An error occurred. Please try again.

Ryan Gauld has sealed Vancouver Whitecaps’ place in the MLS play-offs.

The former Dundee United star’s 20th minute headed equaliser for the Canadian side secured a 1-1 draw against Seattle Sounders.

Next up for Vancouver in Western Conference Round One will be a game against Sporting Kansas City, whose main man is another ex-Tannadice hero, Johnny Russell.

Vancouver won their previous match, when both men scored.

Not only did Gauld score the crucial goal, he was also given the man of the match award as his stunning start to his MLS career continues.

@RyanGauld what a player! Thank you on behalf of Vancouver 💙💙 — nigelvd (@nigelvd11) November 8, 2021

“The 25-year-old has emerged as a truly dynamic threat in attack for the Whitecaps, looking every bit like the future building block Vancouver hoped they were getting when they brought him in mid-season,” a report on the MLS website read.